19.10% GLOBAL CAGR FOR LOGISTICS ROBOTS MARKET TO ACHIEVE US$ 20,293.4 MN BY 2027

With the growing technological advancement, the adoption of robots across several industries is also boosting. Logistics robots are becoming vital for retailers owing to rising e-commerce and retail sectors across the globe. The market players are focusing on the development of advanced technological logistics robots such as AGVs, human exoskeletons, and many more. The logistics robots ensure the management of the inventory, reporting & forecasting, tracking, packaging, transportation of goods, as well as warehouse management. North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of automation in countries such as the US and Canada and growing the adoption of new technologies in Mexico.

The market for logistic robots is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the strong automotive industry and key players initiatives regarding the automated logistic process. APAC is a highly advanced region, with the presence of China and Japan and the growing popularity of automation in logistic sector across the region is expected to support the growth of the logistic robots market. MEA comprises countries that are focusing on the adoption of new technologies and strengthening of logistic division, and government initiatives such as smart city projects are expected to support the growth of the logistic robots market in the region. SAM has various emerging economies, as well as e-commerce and retail industries in the region are witnessing growth which is creating new opportunities for the global Logistics Robots market during the forecast period.

On a global scenario, the logistic robots are used majorly for transportation function and are anticipated to maintain a continuous growth over the coming years. The globally traded goods are shipped in standard containers, which demands the application robotics for superior operations. Usually, the goods are palletized, and there is a slight variation in several product shapes and sizes, which has required the automation for loading and unloading of these goods. The 3D laser vision is integrated with the new robotic software, which aids users with a visibility of different products in containers, determine the ideal loading/unloading sequence, and carry out the process with a high accuracy. Thus, the growth of transportation function market is anticipated to bolster in the forecast period.

The top five companies in the logistics robots market include AGV International; Clearpath Robotics, FANUC Corporation; Fetch Robotics Inc., and KUKA AG. The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current logistics robots and component portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, and other joint activities. A large number of manufacturer for logistics robots are present in the market. Many firms are focusing on investing hugely for collaborative mobile robot and enhancing its capabilities and expanding its footprint in various geographies. This type of strategy allows companies to strengthen their footprint in the market. In 2019, KNAPP sector and Kratzer Automation have announced a strategic collaboration. The Kratzer Automation software enhances KNAPP’s portfolio in the last mile area, creating an all-encompassing software landscape along the entire supply chain.

The players present in logistics robots market mainly concentrate towards the partnership, collaborations, agreements, and other activities for the deployment of new technological solutions across the world permit the company to maintain its brand name globally. Most of the market initiatives were observed in APAC, and European region, which have a high potential of logistics robots market-related services.

