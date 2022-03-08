Known in real life as Kathryn Mary Garraway, Kate Garraway is an English journalist and TV host. Kate Garraway is the host of Mid Mornings with Kate Garraway on Smooth Radio, which is a radio station in the UK. She used to be a journalist for ITV News Central. She also worked on ITV News Meridian and GMTV. It’s called “Good Morning Britain” on ITV.

Kate Garraway Personal Life

When you look at Kate Garraway, she is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 54 kg. Her measurements are 34-26-36 inches. A 34B bra, a dress size 6 (US), and size 7 shoes are what she has (US). Like her hair, she has green eyes.

Before 2002, Garraway was married to Ian Rumsey, who was her boss at ITV Meridian at the time and was also her husband.

Garraway married Derek Draper in September 2005 in Camden, London, and they have two children. In the “Lobbygate” scandal, Draper was a political staffer for former Labour cabinet minister Peter Mandelson. He was also at the center of the scandal. People: They have a son and a daughter.

Draper had a very bad case of Long COVID. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020, and he was still in critical condition in March 2021. Garraway said that because COVID-19 has so many medical problems, he might never get better and have no quality of life.

When Draper came back home on a trial basis in April 2021, his wife, Garraway, gave an update on her husband in May 2021. She said that he is still unable to move because of COVID-19 and is devastated by it. Garraway is an ambassador for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Her first book, The Joy of Big Knickers, came out on March 9, 2017. (or learning to love the rest of your life).

What does Kate Garraway get paid for her work?

She makes about $750,000 a year. Kate Garraway has a net worth of about $90 million. It’s not clear how much Kate Garraway is worth right now. She’s thought to be worth $ 2 million. Kate Garraway earns a lot of money.

Kate Garraway Early Life

Garraway was born to a civil servant father and a teacher mother. In Abingdon, she attended Dunmore Primary School and Fitzharris School. She then earned a degree in English and History from Bath College of Higher Education (now Bath Spa University).

Kate Garraway documentary

Her husband has been sick with Covid-19 for a long time. Kate Garraway made a movie about him. The name of the movie is “Finding Derek.”