Has Netflix and TikTok suspended their services in Russia? Here’s the complete news!!

Russians can no longer use Netflix and TikTok because the government is limiting what they can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. They said over the weekend that they would stop service in Russia. V

Visa, Mastercard, and American Express all said they would do this. In a statement, Samsung, a major supplier of both smartphones and computer chips, said it would stop shipping products to the country. It joins other big tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, Intel, and Dell in not shipping to the country.

Big Four accounting firms said on Sunday that they were cutting ties with the country, as well. KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers would break off their relationships with their member firms in Russia, which employ a lot of people.

He called on US technology companies to do more to fight back against Russia on Sunday. He tweeted open letters to Apple and Google asking them to close their app stores in Russia and for Amazon and Microsoft to stop providing cloud computing services in the country, as well.

Providers of internet-based services and apps have been most wary of taking steps that could cut Russian citizens off from social media and other sources of information, though.

That changed on Friday when Russian President Vladimir Putin stepped up his fight against media outlets and individuals who don’t follow the Kremlin’s line on the war. He blocked Facebook and Twitter and signed into law a law that makes it illegal to intentionally spread “fake” news.

Netflix didn’t say why it stopped service on Sunday, but they said it was because of “circumstances on the ground.” The company said in the past that it would not show Russian state TV. There will be no more new videos or live streams on TikTok for Russian users. They can’t also see videos from other parts of the world on the app.

Russia’s new “fake news” law makes it impossible for us to live stream or add new content to our video service while we look into the safety implications of this law. TikTok said this in a statement on Twitter. “Our in-app messaging service will not be harmed by this.”

There is now a “view-only” mode on the app in Russia. People can’t make or see new videos or live streams on the app. Even if they came from outside the country, they can still watch old videos.

Video-sharing service ByteDance, which is based in China, doesn’t want to put its employees or users in danger. “The safety of our employees is our top priority,” she said. Social media has been used by some protesters who have taken to the streets in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other Russian cities to spread the word about their cause.

Netflix is said to be putting a hold on all projects and acquisitions in Russia at this time.

The new “fake news” law was quickly approved by both houses of the Kremlin-controlled parliament and signed by President Putin. People who spread information that goes against the Russian government’s story about the war face up to 15 years in prison.

There are also a lot of news outlets that say they will stop working in Russia to see what’s going on. Russian authorities have called reports of Russian military setbacks or civilian deaths in Ukraine “fake news.” This has happened a lot. People who work for the government say that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is called a “special military operation,” not a war or an invasion.

Law: People who spread false information about the military can get up to three years in prison or be fined. People who spread information that led to “severe consequences” can get up to 15 years in prison.

For more updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stay tuned with us!!