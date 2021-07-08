The security & control system includes various IoT connected devices, which are designed to guard property against espionage, sabotage, subversion, accidents, and attack. It includes door & window sensors, motion sensors, interior & exterior automation, wired or wireless security cameras, and control panel, which is the primary controller of a home’s security system. The home control & security system offers various advantages such as ability to remotely manage homes and improved security sensing functionalities.

Increase criminal activities such as theft and unauthorized access to residences drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in number of residential buildings are being equipped with specialized security systems that have controlling capabilities for the electronic components, which in turn fuels the market growth. However, threat to user privacy restrains the market growth. Emergence of IoT in home control and residential security systems is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

The home control and security systems market is segmented on the basis of product and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into alarms, sensors & detectors, electronic & smart locks, security cameras, and security solutions. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in this market are Tyco Security Products, Nortek Security and Control, Honeywell International Inc., Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, ASSA ABLOY, ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services, Vivint, Inc., MOBOTIX, MONI Smart security, and United Technologies Corporation.

