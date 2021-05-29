18-year-old charged after shooting Sasha Johnson | free press

Her condition is critical: Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is in hospital with serious head injuries. A suspect has now been charged.

London (AP) – After the shooting of an activist from the Black Lives Matter movement in London, an 18-year-old was charged with a murder plot.

The man allegedly shot Sasha Johnson in the head when he was robbed at a party in London. Four other men have been released on bail, police said Friday night. The 27-year-old is in critical condition with a serious head injury.

It is still unclear whether it was a targeted assassination attempt on Johnson or whether she was the victim of a gang war. Several men attacked the party on the night of May 23 and opened fire.

