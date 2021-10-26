17 years later, Rui Santos will even leave SIC

Photo of mccadmin mccadminOctober 26, 2021
1

17 years later, Rui Santos will even leave SIC

The sports commentator is set to join the CNN Portugal team. The channel launches on November 22nd.

Rui Santos has been with SIC since 2004.

SIC has officially confirmed that sports commentator Rui Santos will leave the Paço de Arcos TV channel. The journalist has been with the station since 2004. The program “Tempo Extra” on Tuesday, October 26th, will not be broadcast.

Although not yet confirmed, Rui Santos should join the CNN Portugal team. The Media Capital Group’s new information channel, which will replace TVI24, will start on November 22nd.

Judite de Sousa and Júlio Magalhães are two of the announced new signings for CNN Portugal. Nuno Santos, who previously headed TVI, is the new general director of the station.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminOctober 26, 2021
1
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Iggy Pop, Limp Bizkit, Placebo, Bauhaus and Suede confirmed at the next Vilar de Mouros

Iggy Pop, Limp Bizkit, Placebo, Bauhaus and Suede confirmed at the next Vilar de Mouros

August 26, 2021
Photo of Secret Services: Putin Helped Trump in US Elections | Free press

Secret Services: Putin Helped Trump in US Elections | Free press

March 17, 2021
Photo of AfD boss Meuthen seeks battle on the open stage | Free press

AfD boss Meuthen seeks battle on the open stage | Free press

November 30, 2020
Photo of you will likely die before the end of the series

you will likely die before the end of the series

August 6, 2021
Back to top button