Lately, the Indian cellular gaming market has seen spectacular development as a consequence of titles like PUBG Cellular/BGMI (Battlegrounds Cellular India) and Free Fireplace. The insanity across the former is on one other stage, and the sport has been related to some unlucky information prior to now. Nevertheless, in a current case that was made public on Saturday, August 20, a 17-year-old boy was discovered hanging from the ceiling of his room.

The favored Battle Royale recreation has been blamed by the relations for the loss of life of the teenage boy who resided within the Choti Sardho village of Bhagalpur within the Indian state of Bihar. In response to a report by the Instances of India, the 17-year-old Roshan Kumar, whose alias was Vikash, had hung himself after allegedly shedding a match within the Krafton-backed recreation.

PUBG blamed for one more suicide in Bihar

Sources declare that Roshan was taking part in PUBG on his telephone in his room and didn’t reply to his relations once they requested him about dinner on Friday. The matter grew to become worrisome when the boy didn’t open the door on Saturday, and the household needed to power the door open, which is when the discovered hanging.

The household has claimed that their son was hooked on the favored Battle Royale recreation and used to get extraordinarily upset every time he misplaced a match. In response to them, the identical might need occurred on Friday night time, which prompted Roshan to do the unthinkable.

Nevertheless, some sources additionally point out the potential of a love angle that compelled the 17-year-old to commit suicide. Reportedly, Roshan had confronted rejection from a lady in his locality whom he liked. Therefore, there’s a probability that the rejection might need influenced the abrupt determination.

The post-mortem reviews have additionally confirmed that Roshan’s loss of life was certainly a suicide. The precise cause behind it, nevertheless, remains to be unknown because the household nonetheless appears to be in shock following the unlucky incident.

For the unversed, the favored BR recreation Participant Unkown’s Battlegrounds Cellular was banned in India in September 2020. Nevertheless, the Krafton-backed recreation did make a return within the type of BGMI in July 2021, nevertheless it, too, was banned in July 2022. Coincidentally, each video games have been banned underneath Part 69A of the IT regulation.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh