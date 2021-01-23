16,417 new corona infections and 879 new deaths | Free press

The number of new infections in Germany continues to fall slightly. The Robert Koch Institute registered more than 100 deaths less than a week ago, with 16,417 new corona infections, the number of newly reported infected people also dropped significantly.

Berlin (dpa) – The German health authorities reported 16,417 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 879 new deaths were registered within 24 hours, the RKI announced Saturday morning.

Just one week ago, the RKI registered 18,678 new infections and 980 new deaths within 24 hours.

The peak of 1,244 new deaths was reached on January 14. Of the new infections recorded within 24 hours, the highest value was reported on December 18, at 33,777 – but this included 3,500 late reports.

The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (incidence of seven days) was 112.6 on Saturday morning, according to the RKI. The previous peak was reached on December 22 at 197.6. The number has fluctuated since then and has been declining for a few days.

Since the start of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 2,122,679 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of 23 January 00:00). The actual total number will likely be significantly higher as many infections go undetected. The total number of people who died with or with proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 51,521. The RKI put the number of people recovering at about 1,795,400.

The national seven-day R-value was 0.97 according to the RKI situation report of Friday evening (previous day: 0.93). This means that 100 infected people infect 97 other people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it stays below 1 for a long time, the infection process will decrease.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99