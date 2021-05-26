Supply Chain Analytics Market Size and Growth 2021-2027 | Top Companies – TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Cloudera, Inc, Others

Increasing need for improving supply chain and operational efficiencies is expected to drive revenue growth of the global supply chain analytics market over the forecast period. Growing demand for demand analytics to reduce inventory costs is expected to propel global supply chain analytics market growth going ahead. Increasing adoption of supply chain analytics across industries to enhanced decision-making capabilities is expected to boost growth of the global supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the supply chain analytics market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.

The report provides detailed competitive intelligence to make users aware of all the recent innovations and developments with respect to their competition.

Key participants include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., QlikTech Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Cloudera, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, and Savi Technologies, Inc.

The global Supply Chain Analytics market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Supply Chain Analytics market. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global supply chain analytics market on the basis of deployment, component, solution, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud On-premises



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Services Solution



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Supplier performance analytics Inventory analytics Demand analysis and forecasting Spend & procurement analytics Transportation & logistics analytics



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Manufacturing Healthcare Transportation Retail Aerospace & Defense Consumer Goods Others



Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Research Methodology

The report published by Emergen Research Market Research is verified and authenticated by primary and secondary researches. The research is done thoroughly by industry publications, government websites, press releases, announcements by companies, research articles published by well-known researchers, and other authenticated websites. These researches help in providing correct details about the market share, overall revenue of the market, market valuation, growth statistics, etc. Thus, the report is then sent to industry persons, in house panels, experts for third party opinion and for sharing the feedbacks. This report after all the validation is published for providing precise value and description about Supply Chain Analytics market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Supply Chain Analytics Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Supply Chain Analytics Market

