16 things to remember about this second installment

Disney + has just released the second episode of the Marvel What if …? Series on its platform. As with any Marvel production, there were a few important little things to keep in mind. So last week we presented 14 details and pieces of information from Episode 1 that you should keep in mind. Today we invite you to discover that of Episode 2, which stages an alternate reality from T’Challa’s adventures.

Warning, this article contains important spoilers for the second episode of the series What if …? If you don’t want to read it, don’t read any further.

T’Challa is Star Lord

This second episode of What If …? immerses us in the universe of the Guardians of the Galaxy, but Peter Quill is not the little blonde from Colorado we know, but T’Challa, the son of the King of Wakanda. In fact, in an alternate reality, Yondu and his Ravagers went a little wrong and kidnapped the bad boy.

T’Challa is known as the Star Lord and, unlike Peter Quill, is respected as such.

The next scene is a nod to the scene in Avengers: Infinity War in which Bruce Banner meets T’Challa for the first time and wishes to bow to him.

Thanos is no longer the Mad Titan

T’Challa convinced Thanos not to carry out his genocidal plan. Thanos is no longer the Mad Titan and he’s also part of the Ravagers team. In this universe, Thanos is still called “Captain Genocide” by his teammates.

Drax’s family is alive

While T’Challa wants to buy the bartender a drink who is none other than Drax. The latter realizes that T’Challa is the Star Lord who saved his planet from Thanos’ plan. So that Drax spared the planet, he wants to send his wife and daughter the photo of himself and T’Challa.

Nebula and T’Challa had an affair together

The way they look and talk to each other in the episode suggests that T’Challa and Nebula were having an affair with each other. This is not surprising as they are part of the same team and meet often.

The embers of Genesis

The Embers of Genesis are cosmic dust from a very ancient supernova. They are able to bring an entire ecosystem to life, just a few grams can heal a dying planet. With this ember it would be possible to feed the inhabitants of millions of worlds and thus to eradicate hunger in the galaxy. A crucial element in this universe.

The collector replaces Thanos

In this alternate reality, Thanos is no longer the big bad guy, but Taneleer Tivan, better known as the collector. While the Ravagers team is planning their plan to get the Embers of Genesis, Nebula explains that they need to get it from the Collector. In this reality, however, he is “the most ruthless criminal in the entire galaxy,” as Kraglin explains.

The Black Order works for the collector

In this alternate reality, the Black Order, a team of super villains who worked for Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, now works for The Collector. Here we see, for example, Proxima Midnight, who is responsible for the security of the collectors’ quarter.

Korg was skinned by Le Collectionneur

When T’Challa tries to escape from the collector’s house, we learn that the collector killed and skinned the corpse of a talkative Kronien. This is unmistakably Korg, a “pile of stones” first encountered in the MCU in Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

The collector owns weapons and artifacts of the gods and the Avengers

In this battle scene it is possible to distinguish different weapons of the Avengers and the gods and kings of the MCU. The collector wears the crown of Hela, the goddess of death and sister of Loki and Thor. The display shows Captain America’s shield, but also Thor’s hammer.

Thanos reveals his evil plan to anyone who wants to hear it

In this universe, Thanos tells anyone who wants to hear his plan to fight hunger in the universe, which is to exterminate half the population in each world. This project is the one that we know well and that he implemented in Avengers: Infinity War.

The name of the ship is Mandela

We note that the name of the ship Mandela is based on Nelson Mandela. In Guardians of the Galaxy, Peter Quill’s ship is named Milano after Alyssa Milano, who served as Samantha Micelli in Madame, a series Quill adored as a child.

T’Challa’s father is still alive

T’Challa’s father still lives in this reality, 2 analyzes are possible in this regard:

If the episodes are related: Bucky Barnes died of old age in episode 1 of What If …? So he couldn’t plant the bomb during the Sokovia Accord conference and therefore couldn’t kill T’Challa’s father – the episodes are not linked : Since T’Challa was kidnapped as a child and became Star Lord, he did not participate in the Sokovia Accords, and neither did his father.

T’Challa saved the dog Cosmo

The dog Cosmo is a character in the MCU and was inspired by the dog Laika, who really existed and was part of a Soviet space program. In 1957, Laïka was the first living being to be put into orbit around the earth.

Peter Quill is a surface technician in a fast food restaurant

Peter Quill, who was therefore not kidnapped by the Ravagers, never became Star Lord. He works as a surface technician in a fast food restaurant. If he’s not become an intergalactic mercenary, he still listens to great music.

Peter Quill’s father visits him

The end of the second episode of What if … ends with Peter Quill’s father visiting the latter. He asks “Peter, don’t you have five minutes for your dear papa?” ​​To which the voice-over answers enigmatically “It may be the end of this world. But this is another story. We’ll get more of this world in a future episode of What If …? see.

The episode is dedicated to Chadewick Boseman

This second episode of What If …? is dedicated to Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of T’Challa in the MCU. The actor sadly died at the age of 43 from colon cancer, which he has battled since 2016. Boseman was one of the first to give his character his voice, and the What if …? is the last project the actor appeared in.

If this article interests you, you will surely discover this scenario that is not applicable to the What if …? selected.