16 new series (or seasons) to discover in May

“Lucifer”, “Who killed Sara?” and Masters of Sex are back. But there are also new functions such as “The Underground Railroad”.

“Lucifer” is back.

American director Barry Jenkins is one of the filmmakers who fills the void for television in creating a series after making films such as “Moonlight” or “If This Street Could Talk”.

His new project is called “The Underground Railroad” and will debut on Amazon Prime Video in May. In eleven episodes, Jenkins will adapt the Pulitzer Prize-winning story by Colson Whitehead about a group of slaves fleeing a cotton plantation in Georgia, USA, on a subway line.

This is just one of the main news on the TV and streaming platforms for the month of May. Some of the most anticipated returns are also coming in the coming weeks. This is the case with “Lucifer” – the second part of the fifth (and penultimate) season will premiere on Netflix.

He will also be able to accompany the return of the Mexican production “Quem Matou Sara?”, One of the most watched in recent times; Watch the end of “The Kominsky Method” or the unexpected return of “Master of None”.

Click on the gallery for the most important TV and streaming platform news for this month of May.