16 Issues C-Suite Tech Leaders Must Be Ready To Address With Their Company Boards

There’s little question the roles of C-suite tech leaders—together with CTOs, CIOs and CISOs—have been increasing throughout industries, with elevated expectations from fellow organizational leaders and firm boards. Even these management staff and board members who aren’t tech-savvy know that expertise performs an enormous function in how most corporations function and that, subsequently, the C-suite tech chief’s data and enter are important for achievement.

When assembly with a C-suite tech chief, a company’s board goes to need detailed info on how expertise initiatives are transferring the mission ahead and impacting the underside line. They could additionally need to know what they will do to assist. Right here, 16 members of Forbes Expertise Council share points C-suite tech leaders should be prepared to handle, and why.

Members of Forbes Expertise Council focus on points C-suite tech leaders should be prepared to handle with their firm boards. Pictures courtesy of the person members.

1. Useful resource Allocation For Initiatives

As an engineering chief, you’re supposed to satisfy and assist enterprise targets. One query a tech chief should be ready to reply to assist enterprise targets is, “How are assets allotted for this dash or mission?” This query helps all stakeholders perceive how the staff’s efforts align with the corporate’s targets. – Valentin Buzea, Waydev

2. Your Cybersecurity Technique’s Impact On The Backside Line

Chances are you’ll be requested, “How is your cybersecurity technique enabling the enterprise to scale back prices or enhance income?” This query is extra incessantly requested because the function of the chief info safety officer will get clearly understood as a mixture of a enterprise and technical one. Cybersecurity additionally has a fame as a rabbit gap of investments, however CISOs should be seen as digital innovation enablers. – Confidence Staveley, Cybersafe Basis

Forbes Expertise Council is an invitation-only group for world-class CIOs, CTOs and expertise executives. Do I qualify?

3. KPIs Round New Product Improvement

It’s a must to be prepared to point out and converse to the KPIs governing the progress, profitability and adoption of expertise being developed throughout the firm. KPIs are crucial metrics that present how a given expertise throughout the firm is helpful, each in a enterprise sense in addition to by way of customers’ wants. – Somdip Dey, Nosh Applied sciences

4. The Steadiness Of Innovation And Threat Administration

Be prepared to answer this query: “How are you balancing innovation and danger, and the way are you offering buyer worth with all that you just create?” Many C-level tech leaders are struggling to stability velocity with danger administration whereas additionally innovating. Transferring too shortly kills innovation inside groups. Worth must be outlined throughout ideation; no tech chief needs to be engaged on new expertise if the client worth has not been outlined. – Laureen Knudsen, Broadcom

5. Conserving Tempo With Evolving Menace Landscapes

Many boards will ask, “How are you future-proofing your expertise to maintain tempo with the ever-evolving menace panorama?” Each group wants to emphasise the visibility of all belongings. In at this time’s world, cyberattacks are about disrupting operations by essentially the most susceptible system — it doesn’t need to be about getting the keys to the dominion. – Yevgeny Dibrov, Armis Safety

6. Constructing Expertise Internally Versus Buying It

As software program and infrastructure—for instance, cloud computing, software program as a service and information as a service—develop into commodities, incessantly, there will likely be an organization on the market that has already developed one thing similar to what you’re constructing—one thing that could possibly be purchased with out an upfront funding. Board members will need to perceive in case your staff needs to construct one thing out of ardour and curiosity or if it makes enterprise sense. – Ana Codallo, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs)

7. The Enterprise Worth Of Your Work

Right here’s a standard query: “What’s the worth of what you’re doing?” It’s simple to see the journey of a brand new product in-built a manufacturing unit; it will likely be bought, and income will go up. With tech, it’s not as simple. A CTO or CIO needs to be able to reply this query: “How will investing in tech assist us develop revenues and/or save on bills?” And converse enterprise language—the board doesn’t care about enhancing unit check protection; they care about how that can enhance funds. – Nadya Knysh, a1qa

8. How You’re Serving to The Workforce Make Good Selections

Merely put, be able to reply this: “Why are you right here?” As tech leaders, we have to guarantee that our corporations and friends perceive our price within the decision-making course of. Expertise is an enormous funding, however not understanding the reasoning, rationality and dangers of such investments could make tech improvement a nightmare. Be sure to can present the groups in your organization you can also make a distinction and assist make higher choices. – Edgar Escobar, Grupo ALTO

9. How Their Community Can Assist Your Workforce

Board members are well-connected, so it’s smart to have a solution about how they will help you progress sooner by leveraging their community. Particularly, is there a connection or an introduction they will make that can assist you bolster the tech operate? Ask in the event that they know of us for roles you’re making an attempt to fill, resembling “product administration chief at post-IPO fintech.” – Chris Copeland, Bestow

10. Your Ongoing Work On Compliance

You should be ready to debate your group’s ongoing work on compliance throughout a gamut of various areas: accessibility, information safety legal guidelines (each overseas and home), cybersecurity greatest practices and so forth. Many of those areas bridge the hole between authorized compliance and technical implementations, and the technical chief’s job needs to be centered on making certain profitable execution. – Rashad Nasir, ThinkCode

11. How You’re Defending The Enterprise From New Dangers

Safety features are being shifted to these closest to the tech stack. The CTO or CIO should have the ability to reply, “What danger will this new expertise introduce, and the way will you shield the enterprise from it?” Each bit of recent tech carries distinctive dangers. The CTO or CIO should now perceive each assault and defend methods and articulate dangers and rewards to the board. – Ed Adams, Safety Innovation

12. Why You Are (Or Weren’t) Prepared For A Knowledge Breach

In case your group doesn’t take cybersecurity severely, be ready to reply this: “Why did we not determine and forestall the info breach?” Ignorance is now not a protection for dangerous expertise behaviors. Having a robust cybersecurity program in place permits C-suite leaders to guard the group from menace actors and show diligence within the occasion of a significant breach. – Mike Lefebvre, SEI

13. How Your Investments Are Boosting Profitability

You should be prepared to handle how your investments in expertise will enhance profitability—that’s, enhance revenues and/or lower prices. This query is extra related at this time than in earlier eras, as a result of tech is seen extra as an funding that generates a return than as a value that must be managed to remain aggressive. – Blair Currie, Snibble Corp.

14. The Particulars Of Your Digital Technique

Board members will possible ask, “What’s our digital technique?” On the earth of digital transformation, being ready to both assist save prices, generate income or enhance worker satisfaction is essential to sustaining a sound IT division. Remodeling these factors right into a forward-looking IT technique is important for a very good relationship between the C-suite and the board. In any case, the board oversees the technique; executives execute it. – Kevin Korte, Univention

15. How New Tech Initiatives Will Influence Firm Tradition

There are numerous questions a C-suite tech chief needs to be ready to reply, however one of the crucial essential is: “How will this new initiative influence the corporate’s tradition?” Tradition is essential in any group, however it’s particularly essential within the tech business, the place persons are the important thing to innovation, creativity and success. – John Giordani

16. How Your Group Stacks Up Towards Rivals

In bigger organizations, C-suite tech leaders are sometimes fixated on day-to-day actions and fireplace drills. The corporate board, nonetheless, additionally needs to know the place an organization stands versus opponents by way of progress, prioritization and a deal with longer-term route and roadmaps. We will count on such questions from board members and be able to reply them. – Vishwas Manral, Skyhigh Safety