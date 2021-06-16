1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Crescent Chemical, Junsei Chemical, Evonik Degussa GmbH

“

The report titled Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global 1,6-Dichlorohexane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global 1,6-Dichlorohexane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global 1,6-Dichlorohexane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1,6-Dichlorohexane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1,6-Dichlorohexane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1,6-Dichlorohexane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1,6-Dichlorohexane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1,6-Dichlorohexane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1,6-Dichlorohexane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1,6-Dichlorohexane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1,6-Dichlorohexane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Crescent Chemical, Junsei Chemical, Evonik Degussa GmbH, Beijing Qiannianren Shengwu Technology, Zouping Mingxing Chemical, YanCheng LongShen Chemical, LIANG ZOU KUANG YE, Wuxi Orient Detergents Technological

The 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1,6-Dichlorohexane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1,6-Dichlorohexane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 1,6-Dichlorohexane Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Purity(Above 99%)

1.2.3 Purity(99%-95%)

1.2.4 Purity(Below 95%)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Drug Research

1.3.3 Biology Research

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 1,6-Dichlorohexane Industry Trends

2.4.2 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Drivers

2.4.3 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Challenges

2.4.4 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Restraints

3 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales

3.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top 1,6-Dichlorohexane Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top 1,6-Dichlorohexane Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top 1,6-Dichlorohexane Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top 1,6-Dichlorohexane Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top 1,6-Dichlorohexane Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top 1,6-Dichlorohexane Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top 1,6-Dichlorohexane Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top 1,6-Dichlorohexane Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales in 2020

4.3 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top 1,6-Dichlorohexane Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top 1,6-Dichlorohexane Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global 1,6-Dichlorohexane Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Dichlorohexane Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa 1,6-Dichlorohexane Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Crescent Chemical

12.1.1 Crescent Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Crescent Chemical Overview

12.1.3 Crescent Chemical 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Crescent Chemical 1,6-Dichlorohexane Products and Services

12.1.5 Crescent Chemical 1,6-Dichlorohexane SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Crescent Chemical Recent Developments

12.2 Junsei Chemical

12.2.1 Junsei Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Junsei Chemical Overview

12.2.3 Junsei Chemical 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Junsei Chemical 1,6-Dichlorohexane Products and Services

12.2.5 Junsei Chemical 1,6-Dichlorohexane SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Junsei Chemical Recent Developments

12.3 Evonik Degussa GmbH

12.3.1 Evonik Degussa GmbH Corporation Information

12.3.2 Evonik Degussa GmbH Overview

12.3.3 Evonik Degussa GmbH 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Evonik Degussa GmbH 1,6-Dichlorohexane Products and Services

12.3.5 Evonik Degussa GmbH 1,6-Dichlorohexane SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Evonik Degussa GmbH Recent Developments

12.4 Beijing Qiannianren Shengwu Technology

12.4.1 Beijing Qiannianren Shengwu Technology Corporation Information

12.4.2 Beijing Qiannianren Shengwu Technology Overview

12.4.3 Beijing Qiannianren Shengwu Technology 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Beijing Qiannianren Shengwu Technology 1,6-Dichlorohexane Products and Services

12.4.5 Beijing Qiannianren Shengwu Technology 1,6-Dichlorohexane SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Beijing Qiannianren Shengwu Technology Recent Developments

12.5 Zouping Mingxing Chemical

12.5.1 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Overview

12.5.3 Zouping Mingxing Chemical 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Zouping Mingxing Chemical 1,6-Dichlorohexane Products and Services

12.5.5 Zouping Mingxing Chemical 1,6-Dichlorohexane SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Zouping Mingxing Chemical Recent Developments

12.6 YanCheng LongShen Chemical

12.6.1 YanCheng LongShen Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 YanCheng LongShen Chemical Overview

12.6.3 YanCheng LongShen Chemical 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 YanCheng LongShen Chemical 1,6-Dichlorohexane Products and Services

12.6.5 YanCheng LongShen Chemical 1,6-Dichlorohexane SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 YanCheng LongShen Chemical Recent Developments

12.7 LIANG ZOU KUANG YE

12.7.1 LIANG ZOU KUANG YE Corporation Information

12.7.2 LIANG ZOU KUANG YE Overview

12.7.3 LIANG ZOU KUANG YE 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 LIANG ZOU KUANG YE 1,6-Dichlorohexane Products and Services

12.7.5 LIANG ZOU KUANG YE 1,6-Dichlorohexane SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 LIANG ZOU KUANG YE Recent Developments

12.8 Wuxi Orient Detergents Technological

12.8.1 Wuxi Orient Detergents Technological Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wuxi Orient Detergents Technological Overview

12.8.3 Wuxi Orient Detergents Technological 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Wuxi Orient Detergents Technological 1,6-Dichlorohexane Products and Services

12.8.5 Wuxi Orient Detergents Technological 1,6-Dichlorohexane SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Wuxi Orient Detergents Technological Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 1,6-Dichlorohexane Value Chain Analysis

13.2 1,6-Dichlorohexane Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 1,6-Dichlorohexane Production Mode & Process

13.4 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 1,6-Dichlorohexane Sales Channels

13.4.2 1,6-Dichlorohexane Distributors

13.5 1,6-Dichlorohexane Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”