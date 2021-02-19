16% CAGR, Event Management Software Market is Emerging with $21287.6 Million of Industry Revenue by 2027 – Bizzabo, Cvent, Event Espresso, Eventbrite

The event management software market accounted for US$ 5810.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.02% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 21287.6 Mn by 2027.

This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. To attain knowledge of the market factors, this transparent, extensive and supreme Event Management Software Market report is generated.

The Major Players Reported in the Market Include:

Active Network, LLC

Arlo Software Limited

Attendify

Aventri, Inc.

Bizzabo, Inc.

Cvent, Inc.

Event Espresso LLC

Eventbrite, Inc.

Grenadine Technologies Inc.

Zerista Inc. (Simpleview, LLC.)

Firstly, the Event Management Software Market Report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and chain structure. The Global Event Management Software Market report focuses on successful leading players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out in this research.

