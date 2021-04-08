150 euros instant discount for the Samsung Galaxy A51

If you are looking to switch your phone, here is a great deal on Samsung Galaxy A51 in black color. It benefits from an instant discount of 150 euros, no need to resubmit an allergy refund offer.

Samsung Galaxy A51: an all-terrain smartphone

The Galaxy A51 is a mid-range device that works well with a versatile data sheet.

It has a 6.5-inch Super Amoled screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, so you have a nice diagonal for watching videos, films and series.

Inside there is of course a house chip:

Processor: Samsung Exynos 9611 Storage: 128 GB expandable

If the 128 GB isn’t enough, we also have an advertisement for a 64 GB microSD card from SanDisk, the Extreme Pro model that can film in 4K.

Back to the A51: It has a 4-sensor module on the back and a 32-megapixel front sensor for detailed selfies:

48 megapixels 12 megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels

Finally, for autonomy, it is necessary to count on a battery of 4000 mAh with a quick charge of 15 W.

Sosh was launched at a price of 379 euros and has decided to offer a 150 euros discount so that it can be viewed for 229 euros. To be able to benefit from it, it is enough to have a sosh number.

3 good reasons to order

Nice Super Amoled screen Photo capacity Good battery life

