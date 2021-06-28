1,5-Pentanediol Market Regional Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Trends 2021-2027| BASF, UBE, Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd, Zhejiang Boadge Chemical

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global 1,5-Pentanediol market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global 1,5-Pentanediol industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on 1,5-Pentanediol production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3061634/global-and-united-states-1-5-pentanediol-market

Leading players of the global 1,5-Pentanediol market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global 1,5-Pentanediol market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global 1,5-Pentanediol market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global 1,5-Pentanediol market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Research Report: BASF, UBE, Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd, Zhejiang Boadge Chemical, Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary, Hefei Evergreen Chemical, Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals

Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Segmentation by Product: 98% Purity, 99% Purity

Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Segmentation by Application: Polyester Resin, Polyurethane, Plasticizer, Glutaraldehyde, Others

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global 1,5-Pentanediol industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global 1,5-Pentanediol industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global 1,5-Pentanediol industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global 1,5-Pentanediol industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global 1,5-Pentanediol market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global 1,5-Pentanediol market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the 1,5-Pentanediol market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global 1,5-Pentanediol market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the 1,5-Pentanediol market growth and competition?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3061634/global-and-united-states-1-5-pentanediol-market

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,5-Pentanediol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 98% Purity

1.2.3 99% Purity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Polyester Resin

1.3.3 Polyurethane

1.3.4 Plasticizer

1.3.5 Glutaraldehyde

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 1,5-Pentanediol Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 1,5-Pentanediol Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top 1,5-Pentanediol Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top 1,5-Pentanediol Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key 1,5-Pentanediol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 1,5-Pentanediol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 1,5-Pentanediol Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1,5-Pentanediol Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 1,5-Pentanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 1,5-Pentanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 1,5-Pentanediol Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global 1,5-Pentanediol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top 1,5-Pentanediol Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top 1,5-Pentanediol Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States 1,5-Pentanediol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 1,5-Pentanediol Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 UBE

12.2.1 UBE Corporation Information

12.2.2 UBE Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 UBE 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 UBE 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

12.2.5 UBE Recent Development

12.3 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd

12.3.1 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

12.3.5 Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co.,Ltd Recent Development

12.4 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical

12.4.1 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

12.4.5 Zhejiang Boadge Chemical Recent Development

12.5 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary

12.5.1 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary Corporation Information

12.5.2 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

12.5.5 Huangshan Basihui Chemical Auxiliary Recent Development

12.6 Hefei Evergreen Chemical

12.6.1 Hefei Evergreen Chemical Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hefei Evergreen Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hefei Evergreen Chemical 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hefei Evergreen Chemical 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

12.6.5 Hefei Evergreen Chemical Recent Development

12.7 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals

12.7.1 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

12.7.5 Guangzhou Chen Yu Chemicals Recent Development

12.11 BASF

12.11.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.11.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 BASF 1,5-Pentanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 BASF 1,5-Pentanediol Products Offered

12.11.5 BASF Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 1,5-Pentanediol Industry Trends

13.2 1,5-Pentanediol Market Drivers

13.3 1,5-Pentanediol Market Challenges

13.4 1,5-Pentanediol Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 1,5-Pentanediol Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.