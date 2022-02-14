15 Original Movies to Find in 2022

2022 will definitely be about streaming. According to Netflix’s busy schedule, the year that’s just begun is going to be great for feature films. You don’t have to go to the cinema, the films come directly to you. In fact, Netflix has planned to release an original production every week. only that ! In addition, in this article you will find a small visual overview of some of them. Then discover a selection of 15 Netflix original films expected in 2022.

#1 Adam Through Time (March 11, 2022)

Shawn Levi’s (Free Guy) new film Adam Through Time follows the character of Ryan Reynolds as he journeys through time alongside a young version of himself and his late father to save what is to come. The film highlights a five-star cast consisting of Mark Ruffalo (Hulk in the MCU), Jennifer Garner (Dallas Buyers Club) and Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy).

#2 Bubble (April 28, 2022)

The animated film Bubble by Tetsurô Araki immerses you in a universe where a shower of bubbles that defy the laws of physics has descended on earth. Sealed off from the rest of the world, the city of Tokyo then became a playground for young parkour enthusiasts. One day Hibiki will try a trick so dangerous that he will be thrown into the ocean. He is saved by the intervention of a young girl endowed with mysterious powers. His encounter with Utah will change the face of the world forever.

#3 Lost in THE ARCTIC (March 2, 2022)

Based on the story of Danish explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen, Lost in the Arctic tells the story of a captain and his novice’s expedition across the snowy plains of Greenland. The duo, which takes on the characteristics of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Joe Derrick, must survive cold, hunger, but also polar bear attacks…

#4 Drive home

Hiroyasu Ishida’s new film (The Secret of the Penguins) follows the relationship between two young childhood friends. Though Kosuke and Natsume have been friends for ages, they are starting to drift apart. One day they find themselves in the place where they grew up. This place full of memories must be destroyed soon. But before that, a strange event will happen and take the two children into a world where an ocean stretches as far as the eye can see.

#5 Texas Chainsaw Massacre (February 18, 2022)

After living in hiding for 50 long years, Leatherface has decided to return to duty in this direct sequel to the 1974 horror classic. With his chainsaw, the serial killer will make life impossible for a group of teenagers newly settled in the small town of Harlow.

#6 Madea: Return with a bang (February 25, 2022)

Mada is back! On this occasion, the matriarch welcomes her family to celebrate her great-grandson’s graduation as it should. However, the celebrations do not go as planned. Dirty buried secrets will resurface.

#7 Enola Holmes 2

Millie Boddy Brown is set to reprise her role as Enola Holmes soon. In this sequel, the current detective takes on her very first investigation. Against the background of a terrible conspiracy, the teenager must find a missing girl with the help of Sherlock Holmes himself and his loyal allies.

#8 The Weekend Away (March 3, 2022)

Directed by Kim Farrant, The Weekend Away is a thriller adaptation of Sarah Alderson’s book of the same name. The film places actress Leighton Meester at the center of a plot in which the character she plays is accused of murdering her best friend.

#9 The Seven by EADLY sINS: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

After developing its storyline into an anime series and two films, The Seven Deadly Sins manga will return as a spin-off in 2022. The story is divided into two parts and follows the adventures of Tristan, the young son of Meliodas and Elizabeth. Torn between his mother’s charitable powers and his father’s demonic powers, the boy embarks on an initiation journey to Edinburgh.

#10 Pinocchio

Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro reinvents a cinema classic with his stop-motion musical animation film. His version of Pinocchio is set amid the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy. It will chronicle the adventures of a particularly disobedient wooden puppet who struggles to comply with his father’s demands.

#11 At Knives Out 2

In this sequel to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc will travel to Greece to try to solve a new criminal case. During his investigation, his paths crossed with Janelle Monae (Antebellum), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Edward Norton (Fight Club), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Kate Hudson (Deepwater), Madelyn Cline (The Originals). ..

#12 Day Shift

The humble character Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained) works morning and night to provide his daughter with a decent living. During the day he behaves like an ordinary pool attendant. But once night falls, he drops his cover and becomes a relentless vampire hunter.

#13 The School of Good and Evil

Based on a novel by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil tells the story of two unlikely friends. Sophie will learn to be a hero in a school while Agatha will be raised to play the villains. Carried by Kerry Washington (Scandal) and Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), this modern-day fairy tale will be about maintaining the balance between the forces of good and evil.

#14 Gray Man

Directed by the Russo brothers, The Gray Man is a spy film starring big screen stars like Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049), Chris Evans (Captain America), Régé-Jean Page (La Chronique des Bridgerton) and Ana de Armas ( Dying Can Wait)… In this feature film, a former CIA agent whose identity is unknown uncovers terrible secrets and is being pursued by assassins from around the world.

#15 Slumberland

After working on the Hunger Games saga, Francis Lawrence decided to start directing films with slightly less nightmarish universes. In Slumberland, a young girl travels through a dreamlike world, accompanied by an eccentric outlaw played by Jason Momoa (Aquaman). This is an adaptation of the comic book series by Winsor McKay.

Which of these films would you most like to renew your subscription to the platform for in 2022? Tell us in the comments section. We are happy to hear from them. While you are waiting to be able to do so, discover this new French Netflix production, still awaited and laminated by netizens.