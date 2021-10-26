15 holographic tattoos inspired by pop culture

Do you like tattoos and pop culture? Good thing we wanted to talk about exactly that in this article. Clayton Dias is a talented tattoo artist with a unique graphic style. The artist shares his best creations on his social networks and takes the opportunity to blow us away with his ingenuity …

Pop culture like you’ve never seen it before

As the tattoo occupies an increasingly important place in people’s hearts, some tattoo artists manage to withdraw from the game and forge a unique style with their original, pop culture-inspired creations to work on over time. Such is the case with Clayton Dias, who specialize in his own gimmick: the holographic aesthetic tattoo.

His drawings are inspired by the trompe-l’oeil and give the illusion of having a glossy sticker on the skin. If this type of tattoo is used to being short-lived, those created by Clayton Dias are indeed indelible. See the result for yourself, it’s just amazing!

# 1

# 2

# 3

# 4

# 5

# 6

# 7

# 8th

# 9

# 10

# 11

# 12

# 13

# 14

# fifteen

