15 holographic tattoos inspired by pop culture
Do you like tattoos and pop culture? Good thing we wanted to talk about exactly that in this article. Clayton Dias is a talented tattoo artist with a unique graphic style. The artist shares his best creations on his social networks and takes the opportunity to blow us away with his ingenuity …
Pop culture like you’ve never seen it before
As the tattoo occupies an increasingly important place in people’s hearts, some tattoo artists manage to withdraw from the game and forge a unique style with their original, pop culture-inspired creations to work on over time. Such is the case with Clayton Dias, who specialize in his own gimmick: the holographic aesthetic tattoo.
His drawings are inspired by the trompe-l’oeil and give the illusion of having a glossy sticker on the skin. If this type of tattoo is used to being short-lived, those created by Clayton Dias are indeed indelible. See the result for yourself, it’s just amazing!
