15 cult figures who could have been completely different

During the process of creating a character, it often happens that a multitude of different phases follow each other before you come across THE version that has everyone agree. Whether it is about its aesthetic appearance, its properties, its past, or even how it will (or not) die, there are several reasons to change your mind. Just like Scar in The Lion King, today we invite you to explore the original concepts of 15 iconic characters. Some of them will surely surprise you!

# 15 the sad fate of Rambo

Although the Rambo film series was the subject of 5 different films, the adventures of the Unleashed Soldier were originally intended to end in the first episode. Indeed, Rambo should die in the end! Maybe this would have been an opportunity to do something like “Rambo: The Phantom Soldier”?

# 14 another actress had to play black widow in the mcu

It’s hard to imagine any actress other than Scarlett Johansson playing the sultry Black Widow. The latter, however, may not have been part of the MCU – at least under the guise of the ex-spy who became a member of the Avengers. In fact, Emily Blunt (who illustrated herself in Edge of Tomorrow) was the first choice for the role. We hope she doesn’t regret turning down too much.

# 13 Stitch, more ass than you think?

In the animated film Lilo and Stitch, the little alien was … a space gangster who fled the galactic police! Would he have found refuge on earth after his run? Would he have repented in contact with little Lilo? We won’t know.

# 12 call me “trot”

We all know the character of Aragorn, a real pillar of the film The Lord of the Rings. Well, the last one was almost a hobbit named Trotter! While many aspects of the original concept have been retained, we’re glad the change has been made.

# 11 Forrest Gump, in full swing?

We may never have the famous “Run, Forrest!” Belongs. Indeed, the character should be obese and have a very tall and imposing physique. In the end, the decision was made to take on a role as a runner, which allowed us to discover the great performance of Tom Hanks.

# 10 Morpheus: Never two without three

In the film The Matrix, two different actors were asked to play Morpheus before Laurence Fishburne. Surprisingly, Sean Connery was the first to be approached, but he declined because he didn’t understand the film. Then it was Will Smith’s turn, who also refused to accept this and preferred to stay for Wild Wild West. The third was the right one!

# 9 elsa, a heart made of ice?

Elsa, a character so popular with children, should have been the villain of the Disney film Frozen. Anyway, it wouldn’t have changed much, she would have been just as unbearable to put a famous song in our heads … it’s difficult to be parents these days.

# 8 a much cuter partner for Han Solo

If we all know Chewbacca as the imposing yeti-like furball that accompanies Han Solo on his adventures, then you know that he could have had a much less aggressive physique. The basic animal chosen for the role was the Galago (see photo above), of course in XXL format.

# 7 another actress to play gamora in the mcu

Instead of Zoe Saldana, who was supposed to play the alien superhero, Olivia Wilde had been considered first. Although she likes superhero films, she believes that “the concept of power sometimes has no nuances”. It seems the role lacked depth in his eyes!

Program change # 6 for Woody and Buzz Lightyear

Some things here would have fundamentally changed the course of the Toy Story film: First, Buzz Lightyear had to be aware that it was a toy from the start. Then Woody should have been a hideous character who would have gone so far as to insult other toys! We were hot.

# 5 the tragic fate of jessie pinkman?

In the Breaking Bad series, Jessie Pinkman was supposed to die much earlier: in the ninth episode, to be precise. The latter was supposed to be killed by a criminal at the end of the first season. We can applaud this decision to have kept it whether we like the character or not!

# 4 The alien creature could have looked like anything else

Ridley Scott’s film left its mark on a generation, and it’s not for nothing: in fact, the design we all know could have been very different. Aliens creature was originally thought of as a giant ball of tentacles. If we stay on topic, the current design is much more in demand and scary!

# 3 kenny, cartman: same fight?

In the very first episode of South Park – a mini-episode that could be translated as “The Spirit of Christmas: Jesus Vs Frosty” – Cartman was actually called Kenny. In this episode, a boy who looks like two drops of water like Eric Cartman is killed by a snowman. The others then respond with a later iconic answer: “Oh my god! Frosty killed Kenny!”.

# 2 50 shades of blonde

In the famous film 50 Shades of Gray, the character of Anastasia Steele could have been played by Emilia Clarke! The actress was approached first, but she reportedly declined because of too many intimate scenes. In particular, she told The Independent that she did not want to be “put in a box” and that she could only end up playing these types of roles. A valid reason!

# 1 call me lucie?

The Star Wars story was originally intended to tell the story of a young princess and an old man. At one point in the making process, Luke Skywalker had to be a woman! George Lucas eventually gave up on the idea but still included Princess Leia as he wanted a female character to be included anyway.