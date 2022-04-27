We have learned many things about biotechnology through movies. However, most of us don’t think about how biotech can fix problems in our world.

15 Benefits of Biotechnology Research You Should Know

We have learned many things about biotechnology through movies. However, most of us don’t think about how biotech can fix problems in our world.

Ongoing research on biotech hints that it can improve our living standards. Read this blog to find fifteen ways biotech revolutionizes our lives.

Availability of affordable medicine

Costs of medicines have been rising steadily. To provide a secure future for the next generations, we need to focus on developing affordable medicines.

The presence of biotech processes can materialize this dream of effective, reliable, and budget-friendly medicines that promote health.

For example, by getting help from advanced techniques like protein expression and purification service, scientists can find rare proteins that can make medicine accessible to everyone.

Production of better foods

Source: pewresearch.org

The food crisis is going to get worse over the years. Any unexpected event in our world can greatly impact food supplies.

Biotech research can solve this problem of food shortage for good. Genetic modification can help us create plants that produce more food and don’t get affected by pests and plant diseases.

The research linked here shows that many people don’t know the technicalities of genetically modified food. Government should inform people about the benefits of GM foods and how they can prove good for us.

Prevention of genetic disorders

Many diseases can transfer from parents to children. Without proper family planning, a kid can suffer all their life from diseases inherited from their parents.

Biotech research can also prove fruitful in the prevention of genetic disorders. Research on specific diseases can help us figure out how to stop the defective genes from transferring easily to the younger generations.

Faster development of medicines

Many people believe that present-day medical research has produced medicines for all diseases. However, contrary to popular belief, the development of new medicine is staggered and isn’t fit for our needs.

Biotech research is a proven way to produce reliable medicines in limited timeframes. From finding the root cause of a disease to finding its treatment, biotech is equipped with all techniques needed for the production of medicines.

Discovery of sustainable chemicals

Source: acs.org

Green Chemistry is a term that defines the implementation of chemical processes that don’t negatively affect our world.

The chemicals used worldwide are not good for our health or the environment. Ongoing research shows that plastics have made their way to our internal organs, an alarming situation for all humans.

Biotech can promote the production of chemicals that dissolve organically and don’t have any adverse effects.

Unleashing the potential of seawater

Seawater is stretched across 70% of the surface of the world. Due to its bitter taste, it’s a common misconception that seawater is good for nothing, but the latest biotech research suggests otherwise.

Biotech has shown that algae grown in seawater can become a green energy source. Microalgae found abundantly in seawater can be modified genetically to promote good chemicals at scale.

Handling bio waste

Getting rid of waste has become a real problem over the decades. Scientists have been trying to solve the problem of bio waste management, and they’ve found that biotech can provide the right answers.

Biorefineries powered by biotech processes can convert the bio waste into fuel and other usable chemicals at affordable costs.

Conversion of carbon dioxide

Reliable research has proven that carbon dioxide has irreversible damage to our environment. However, with an improved understanding of how living creatures process this gas, we can find a way to curb the carbon dioxide problem.

Biotech can help us understand how living beings process carbon dioxide and how to regulate this process to our advantage.

Development of regenerative medicine

Source: researchgate.net

We need regenerative medicine that can initiate the growth of organs inside the human body. Although organ transplant is an adopted practice and has several advantages, it can fail if there are more acceptors of organs than donors.

Biotech has shown promising results in the field of regenerative medicine. The production of genetically modified stem cells can help find a medicine that properly regenerates organs.

Personalized and accurate diagnostics

Epidemics like the recent COVID-19 pandemic prove that we are hopeless against any healthcare problem that emerges out of nowhere.

An accurate diagnosis of any new disease can help us save countless lives. Biotech has documented results on how it can help us identify the cause of disease and develop its treatment in the shortest possible time.

Improvement of water and soil

Water and fertilized soil are limited resources diminishing quickly due to increased demand and contamination. Proper biotech research has shown us how to revitalize these elements and use them to our advantage. Here are three ways biotech has helped us conserve soil and water:

Bioremediation: used for removing pollutants

Bioregeneration: used to promote biological processes

Bioaugmentation: used to treat contaminated soil/water

Learning from genome sequencing

Source: genome.gov

Genetic variations drive the human race forward. Finding the connections in genomes can help us identify why some diseases exist in the first place and how to deal with them effectively.

Biotech is the best way of researching the human genome. It’s cost-effective and makes it easier to find correlations in the results we obtain from genome research.

Increased life expectancy

Humans have longed to live longer since antiquity. We have everything from mystical routes to medicines that can allow humans to live for eternity in our historical traditions.

But is there a proven way the human race can live forever without dying? Biotech is currently trying to stop the effects of aging, and it might give us a shortcut to immortality in the future.

Eliminating guesswork from healthcare

Many unapproved medicines available in the market are a result of speculation. Institutions like the FDA do their best to crack down on fake medicines, but it’s hard to stop people from believing in alternative medicines that don’t work according to scientific research.

Biotech can put an end to the era of fake medicines. If used properly, biotech can find remedies to all diseases in the ideal case.

Improved quality of life

Biotech can have an overarching effect on our life in the long run. It can help us produce medicines that can treat deadly diseases. Adaptive biotech strategies can produce materials that don’t harm our world and our health. All in all, research in biotech is necessary to improve our living standards.

