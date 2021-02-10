$ 15.2 Billion Worth “Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market”, Led by Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and more.

According to Market Study Report, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The global clinical chemistry analyzers market size is projected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2026 from USD 12.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

HORIBA Ltd. (Japan)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

HITACHI (Japan)

EKF Diagnostics (UK)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)

ELITech Group (France)

Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China)

BIOBASE Group (China)

SFRI Medical Diagnostics (France)

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

Medica Corporation (US)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Erba Mannheim (UK)

Genrui Biotech Inc. (China)

DIRUI Industrial Co. Ltd. (China)

Teco Diagnostics (US)

Balio Diagnostics (France)

Snibe Co. Ltd. (China)

AMS Alliance (Italy)

The clinical chemistry analyzers market is segmented into analyzers, reagents and other products. The reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the clinical chemistry analyzers market in 2020. The requirement reagents in large numbers compared to analyzers is the main factor contributing to this segment’s high growth rate.

Based on the test type, the clinical chemistry analyzers market is segmented basic metabolic panels, electrolyte panels, liver panels, lipid profiles, renal profiles, thyroid function panels, and specialty chemical tests. In 2020, the lipid profile tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Rapid growth in obesity rates and the increasing incidence of obesity-related diseases are the major factors driving this segment’s growth.

The global clinical chemistry analyzers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is expected to be centered on China and Japan.

Competitive Landscape of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

3 Company Evaluation Quadrant

3.1 List Of Evaluated Vendors

3.2 Stars

3.3 Emerging Leaders

3.4 Pervasive Players

3.5 Participants

4 Competitive Evaluation Matrix For Start-Ups (2019)

4.1 Progressive Companies

4.2 Starting Blocks

4.3 Responsive Companies

4.4 Dynamic Companies

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Product Launches

5.2 Acquisitions

5.3 Partnerships, Agreements, And Collaborations

5.4 Expansions

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall clinical chemistry analyzers market and its sub segments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

