It’s that time of year again. Kids are back to school, fall fairs are bringing in crowds, shorts are hitting the clearance racks in stores, and Apple has launched its latest iPhone. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are now in stores, with the iPhone 14 Plus expected to arrive on October 7. Apple held the line on pricing this year — despite rampant inflation — but these smartphones are still a big cash outlay. You’ll want to keep that investment safe with a protective case.

At this point, I’m planning to skip this round. I bought an iPhone 13 Pro Max last year (you can read my thoughts on it here if you’re thinking of snapping one up on the cheap before stock is gone). I don’t feel the urge to upgrade just yet. However, based on extensive testing of cases last year and with previous generations, I have some suggestions for good cases for Apple’s latest generation of iPhones. Here are my picks for 14 of the best cases for your new iPhone 14.

Otterbox Symmetry Case

Otterbox Symmetry Otterbox

Otterbox is one of the best-known brands when it comes to protecting an iPhone. In particular, its Defender series has a solid reputation. However, the company also offers a much sleeker choice that still provides stellar protection.

The Otterbox Symmetry case is one-piece, slim and light. It features DROP+ protection, which means an iPhone 14 in one of these cases can survive three times as many drops as required to meet military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). It offers antimicrobial technology. The case is also made with more than 50% recycled plastic, making it a green option.

Priced at $49.95, the Otterbox Symmetry case is available for all iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, in a wide range of colors (including clear), and with MagSafe options.

Nomad Modern Leather Case

Nomad Modern Leather Case Nomad

My go-to choice when it comes to well-designed iPhone accessories is Nomad, and that includes protective cases. The company’s Modern Leather case is a classic, offering 10-foot drop protection in a minimalist case wrapped in full grain, sustainably sourced Danish leather. These cases include dual lanyard attachment points and are fully MagSafe compatible. For an extra $20, they can be upgraded to premium, heritage vegetable tanned Horween leather.

Priced at $49.95 the Nomad Modern Leather case is available in multiple color options and for all iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Horween leather versions carry a $69.95 price tag.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2

Smartish Wallet Slayer Smartish

Smartish offers a wide variety of colorful, affordable options when it comes to iPhone protection. They also offer customization options if you want to upload your own artwork. The Wallet Slayer Vol.2 features high-grip textured sides and protective, air-pocket corners. Its namesake feature is a built-in pocket to secure cash or up to three credit cards. That pocket means giving up wireless or MagSafe charging, but it may well be worth it for the convenience of not having to carry both an iPhone and a wallet.

Smartish Wallet Slayer cases are available for the full iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series, with a $29.99 starting price.

Case-Mate Blox

Case-Mate Box Case-Mate

Case-Mate offers literally hundreds of case options for iPhone 14 series owners, with features including 10-foot (or greater) drop protection, antimicrobial technology, and plastic free packaging. A popular option for those who want to switch up Apple’s rounded corners is the Blox series that turns the iPhone into a rectangular slab. The Blox case features UV protection (to prevent yellowing of clear sections over time), enhanced rear camera protection, shock-absorbing bumpers for 10-foot drop protection, fingerprint resistance, and the case works with MagSafe.

The $40 Case-Mate Blox case is available for the all iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models in a range of colors, including clear options. Case-Mate cases for the iPhone 14 range from $29 to $70.

ROKFORM Rugged

ROKFORM Rugged ROKFORM

The ROKFORM Rugged is the case to get if you want advanced protection plus the ability to connect securely to a wide range of accessories and mounts. The ROKFORM Rugged’s industrial grade magnet array in its MagSafe connector is four to five times stronger than most, it is equipped with an additional magnet system for extra holding power, and it comes with an integrated RokLok twist locking system for securing your iPhone 14 to compatible bike, motorcycle, and car mounts. This case exceeds Military Grade Drop Test standards, MIL-STD 801G-516.6.

The ROKFORM Rugged case is priced at $69.99 for all iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

CASETiFY Bounce Case

CASETiFY Bounce Case CASETiFY

If you are looking for a unique iPhone case, odds are that CASETiFY offers it. The company’s faux cassette tape case remains one of my favorites for my own iPhone and CASETiFY doesn’t just offer one — the last time I checked they had two dozen variations on the retro audio cassette theme.

However, if you really want to double-down on protection, the company’s Bounce Case is about as good as it gets, while also adding plenty of style. The CASETiFY Bounce Case features corners re-enforced with compression ribs and air cavities and EcoShock technology. The result is iPhone 14 series protection at six times the military’s MIL-STD-810G standard. That equates to drop protection from over 21 feet…

The CASETiFY Bounce case is available in a variety of colors and patterns for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series, starting at $80.

UAG Pathfinder

UAG Pathfinder UAG

For years, I’ve relied on UAG (Urban Armor Gear) Pathfinder cases for protecting my iPhone while hiking. They are rugged (offering 16-foot drop protection) without being overly bulky, they offer a solid grip, and they also look the part — like a piece of tactical gear, but in a variety of colors. The Pathfinder case features an integrated lanyard anchor and is compatible with wireless charging.

The UAG Pathfinder case is priced at $44.95 for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series.

Element Case Special Ops X5

Element Case Special Ops X5 Element Case

Continuing the theme of iPhone cases that look like tactical gear, there is the Special Ops X5 from Element Case. This case uses a unique combination of impact deflection points and facets (with impact-dissipation geometry) to absorb shocks. It also uses self-repairing material to reduce case scratching.

The Element Case Special Ops X5 is available for all iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, in a choice of Clear/Black or Smoke/Black. The case is priced at $39.95, or $49.95 for the MagSafe version.

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case Mujjo

I’ve been a fan of Mujjo iPhone cases for a long time. The company crafts cases with a classic look, premium leather, and high quality details. They don’t change much from year to year — other than to accommodate new iPhone models and to occasionally introduce new colors. You don’t mess with a classic, timeless look…

You don’t buy one of these cases if you’re going to drop your iPhone out of a tree, but it will protect it from bumps or falling off a table, and look good while doing so.

The latest Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case is priced at $64 for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Its card wallet holds several bank or ID cards. Available in black, tan or monaco blue vegetable-tanned Ecco leather, premium touches include a luxurious Japanese microfibre lining and machined metal buttons.

Totallee Matte Case

Totallee Matte Case Totallee

Some iPhone owners prefer to preserve the minimalist look of their iPhone as much as possible. That is pretty hard to pull off while also trying to protect the device from bumps and scratches.

Totallee has this down to an art. I have a Totallee case from my iPhone and it is more like a skin than a case. It adds almost zero bulk and has no branding, but does offer some physical protection including a camera lip. How minimalist is a Totallee Matte iPhone 14 case? The plastic is just 0.02 inches thick and weighs a mere 0.1 ounce. It’s so thin it supports MagSafe charging without requiring magnets. It’s not going to save your iPhone from a big drop, and you’ll need to add a screen protector if you’re worried about your display being scratched, but for basic protection without bulk, nobody beats Totallee.

The Totallee Matte case is priced at $49 for the complete iPhone 14 and iPhone Pro series. It’s available in a series of colors as well as a frosted clear option.

ZAGG Gear4 Brooklynn Snap Case

ZAGG Gear4 Brooklynn Snap Case ZAGG

ZAGG’s Gear4 Brooklynn Snap case is a great option that combines protection with style and sustainability.

The case provides advanced drop protection through the use of D30 Bio, a flexible, plant-based impact material used in applications such as motorcycle helmets. The use of D30 gives this case a 13-foot drop-protection rating. The Brooklynn case features vegan leather (black or sand) and an anti-microbial treatment. In addition to extensive use of recycled plastics and post-consumer waste, ZAGG has partnered with nonprofit Eden Reforestation Projects to plant a tree for every Gear4 case sold.

The MagSafe-compatible ZAGG Gear4 Brooklynn Snap case is priced at $59.99 for all iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Atom Studios Split Wood Fiber Case

Atom Studios Split Wood Fiber Case Atom Studios

I like this case because of its unusual design that features premium materials that also happen to be eco-friendly. The bottom half is made from tactile, sustainably-sourced wood fiber mixed with PLA and PBAT (derived from corn starch). The top half is anodized aluminum. Its magnets are 50% thicker than standard versions for easier positioning and a more secure MagSafe charging experience.

A 1 mm raised edge protects the iPhone’s display, while its microfiber lining and strengthened aluminum combine to offer 10-foot drop protection.

Atom Studios Split Wood Fiber starts delivery at the start of October. It is offered in Atom Green or Ink Blue for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, with a $47.99 price tag.

Bluebonnet Executive Leather iPhone Wallet Case Folio

Bluebonnet Executive Leather iPhone Wallet Case Folio Bluebonnet

Folio cases offer several advantages over other smartphone case designs. They are often equipped with pockets for credit cards, and the wrap form factor physically covers your device’s screen when not in use. This means when in a pocket or purse, the display is protected from scratches from keys and other objects.

Bluebonnet is an Austin, Texas-based studio with a focus on premium leather Apple accessories. The Bluebonnet Executive Leather iPhone Wallet Case Folio is a stylish option made with full-grain calfskin leather. It’s lined with microfiber and the TPU case absorbs bumps and drops. The magnetic closure keeps it securely closed and it is MagSafe compatible. This case can replace your wallet altogether with not just room for for credit cards, but also a lined pocket to hold your cash.

The Bluebonnet Executive Leather iPhone Wallet Case Folio is available in tan or black leather, and is priced at $80 for all iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Woolnut Leather Case

Woolnut Leather Case Woolnut

Last but not least is the beautiful Woolnut Leather Case. This Swedish company designs minimalist iPhone cases using full-grain, pebbled Scandinavian leather along with premium touches such as aluminum buttons, and a microfiber lining. Screens and cameras are protected by lips, and the case is MagSafe compatible. TPU sidewalls help to provide drop protection.

Available in a variety of leather colors, the Woolnut Leather Case is available for pre-order for all iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro versions. Price varies with exchange rates, but is currently about $44.