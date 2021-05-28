14 minutes of fun at the end of a fascinating State of Play

On May 27, 2021 at 11 p.m., PlayStation broadcast one of its famous State of Play to present Horizon Forbidden West in more detail. The direct sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the exclusives expected from the PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-generation console, whose storage problems frighten many interested parties. 14 minutes of gameplay was revealed, for a fascinating and interesting result.

14 minutes of promising gameplay

Available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Horizon Forbidden West travels to the western United States while Aloy ventures to the side of San Francisco. Rebels populate the area, tribes who have managed to use the machines to keep them under their control. Their effectiveness is increased tenfold, even more if the machines are improved with spare parts. A title that was able to reveal itself a little more this Thursday, May 27th, thanks to a new State of Play.

In total, no less than 14 minutes of gameplay was shared. The opportunity for players to learn more about this title, to discover or rediscover the universe with its new biomes and its atypical tools. The beginner Aloy of the first part gives way to a well-equipped warrior who has special tools. Oxygen mask, grappling hook, paraglider, the redhead has new practical gadgets.

An exploration made more dynamic thanks to new welcome tools. Horizon Forbidden West is slated for release later this year, but the game has no specific release date. Guerrilla Games will not fail to clarify this over the next few days, possibly during the E3-related conferences.

Have you been seduced by these pictures? Don’t hesitate to reply to us using the poll and comments section below.