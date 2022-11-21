Monday, November 21, 2022
13-year-old in stolen vehicle dies when it slams into concrete pillar, Texas cops say
Nidhi Gandhi

A teenage woman is useless after the stolen automobile she was inside crashed right into a concrete pillar, Texas police stated.

The automobile, a silver 2023 Hyundai, was reported stolen at 3:35 a.m. on Nov. 20, the Beaumont Police Division stated in a information launch.

Officers headed to the scene of the auto housebreaking and arrived simply because the suspects had been fleeing, in accordance with the discharge.

A brief distance away, the motive force misplaced management and slammed right into a concrete pillar close to Interstate 10, police stated. 4 folks obtained out and ran on foot, although officers caught two of them.

Police discovered a fifth particular person, a 13-year-girl, useless inside the automobile, the discharge stated.

The 2 remaining suspects haven’t been positioned.

An investigation is underway.

Beaumont is roughly 85 miles east of downtown Houston.

Nidhi Gandhi
Nidhi Gandhi
Nidhi Gandhi