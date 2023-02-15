13-year-old Georgia girl goes to hospital with headache, dies of leukemia just hours later

A 13-year-old Georgia woman who went to the emergency room with a headache died from undiagnosed leukemia lower than 12 hours later.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Julia Chavez was a scholar at Harlem Center Faculty in Columbia County. In line with the Augusta Chronicle, she had an ear an infection and headache over the weekend and was prescribed antibiotics at a neighborhood pressing care.

The teenager collapsed on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in Augusta, the place CT scans and bloodwork revealed she had leukemia.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“She had bleeding in her mind, lungs, abdomen… in all places,” her father, Dennis Lee Chavez, wrote on social media. “That’s the place we discovered she had leukemia. It got here on so laborious and so quick. Docs advised us there was no manner we may have recognized.”

Chavez died at 1:35 a.m. Monday, simply hours after she was admitted.

Relations advised the Chronicle that the one symptom she had was occasional bruising, however they chalked that as much as her being considerably of a tomboy.

Her trainer, Caroline Pinkston, stated her Fifth-period classroom isn’t the identical.

“Julia was the kindest, most big-hearted little one I feel I’ve ever met, even her talking voice was candy. She would discuss to anybody and make them really feel friended,” Pinkston wrote.

Julia will probably be buried in Grovetown on Friday.

The household has arrange Venmo and CashApp accounts to assist with funeral and medical bills.

Venmo: @Jenna-Randall,

CashApp: $jennabear1987.