1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market | Regional Growth Analysis With Predominant Players Data | DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA

Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1058.68 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid rise of bio-based product offerings from the various applicable end-users.1,3-Propanediol (PDO) is defined as an organic chemical compound that is utilized on a large-scale for a number of industrial production and research applications as it offers a number of benefits for its end-uses. This compound is produced organically from glycerol and its interactions with microorganisms in anaerobic conditions. It is chemically defined as CH₂(CH₂OH)₂, and is characteristically defined as being colorless liquid having complete mixing capability with water.

Scope of the Report:

Predominant Players working In 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Industry:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) market are DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Connect Chemicals, MakingCosmetics Inc., trc-canada.com, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Metabolic Explorer among others.

Table of Contents of 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Applicatior

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size

2.2 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Sales by Product

4.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Revenue by Product

4.3 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Breakdown Data by End User

Continued..

