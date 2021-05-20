1,3 Propanediol Market Demand, Share, Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2020-2027
Market Size – USD 527.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.5%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for 1,3 Propanediol in the manufacture of PTT & personal care products.
The Global 1,3 Propanediol Market is forecast to reach USD 1.66 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) is a colorless organic viscous liquid with high boiling point and water-miscible properties. This organic chemical compound is typically produced by the hydration process of acrolein or oxo-synthesizing ethylene oxide and hydrogenating the produced aldehydes. Also, more recent bioprocessing production processes are also followed by some of the prominent players in the market to manufacture this chemical. Global 1,3 Propanediol market is projected to drive significantly as the demand for this isomer of Propanediol in various industrial & commercial applications is being propelled substantially. The continuous expansion of Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT) fibers, adhesives, detergent, tonner, coating, and anti-freezing agents are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.
The comprehensive analysis of the 1,3 Propanediol market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global 1,3 Propanediol market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the 1,3 Propanediol industry.
The 1,3 Propanediol research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Hunan Rivers Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., and Zhangjiagang Huamei Biomaterial Co., Ltd., among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The global 1,3 Propanediol market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the 1,3 Propanediol market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the 1,3 Propanediol industry throughout the forecast period.
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- Process Solvent
- Chemical Intermediate
- Antifreezing & De-icing Agent
- Adhesive & Laminates
- Tonner & Coating
- Others
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- Online Retailing
- Offline Retailing
Production Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- Conventional Process
- Bioprocess
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
- PTT Manufacturing
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Construction Material
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Others
1,3 Propanediol market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the 1,3 Propanediol Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global 1,3 Propanediol Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the 1,3 Propanediol market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the 1,3 Propanediol industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the 1,3 Propanediol industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the 1,3 Propanediol industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the 1,3 Propanediol market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
