1,3-Phenylenediamine (m-Phenylenediamine, MPDA, CAS 108-45-2) Market Professional Outlook and Industry Forecast to 2026

1,3-Phenylenediamine (m-Phenylenediamine, MPDA, CAS 108-45-2) Market Overview

1,3-Diaminobenzene, also called m-phenylenediamine (mPDA), is an organic compound with the formula C6H4(NH2)2. It is an isomer of o-phenylenediamine and p-phenylenediamine. 1,3-Phenylenediamine is primarily used as a dye intermediate and a chemical intermediate. It also used as a vulcanization accelerator and as an antioxidant in rubber compounds.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026. In today’s challenging times of Covid-19, when demand for 1,3-Phenylenediamine is growing at a slower rate need to remain competitive and adopt a strategy of price excellence in order to emerge strong and stable. global 1,3-phenylenediamine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2020-2026

Market Segmentation By Applications:

– Dyes

– Chemical Intermediates

– Aramid Fibers

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the 1,3-Phenylenediamine market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), DowDuPont Inc., Hongze Yinzhu Chemical Industry Ltd., Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Co., Ltd.*, Sichuan North Hongguang Special Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Fusheng Holding Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co.,Ltd. (Zhejiang Amino Chem Co., Ltd.)

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The 1,3-Phenylenediamine Market is analysed By region across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The research report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of 1,3-Phenylenediamine

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to 1,3-Phenylenediamine

Table of Contents Key Highlights

Part 1. Introduction

Part 2. Methodology

Part 3. Executive Summary

Part 4. Market Overview

Part 5. Global Market for 1,3-Phenylenediamine by Type

Part 6. Global Market for 1,3-Phenylenediamine by Geography

Part 7. Competitive Landscape

Part 8. Key Competitor Profiles

Part 9. Patent Analysis

Part 10. DISCLAIMER

