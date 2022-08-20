If you’re on the lookout for a new MacBook, the are plenty of choices available. In this article, we’ll run you through the main benefits of both the 13” M2 MacBook Pro and the 14” MacBook Pro. Have a read and see how these top-of-the-range laptops compare.

Release Date

Both of these MacBooks are relatively recent models. Apple announced the 14” MacBook Pro alongside its 16’’ sister model in October 2021 and went on sale shortly after. The 13” M2 MacBook Pro is the newer of the two, having been announced in July 2022 and released not long after. Even though the larger one is more than half a year older than the smaller one, it’s still very much worth considering. It’s still a sophisticated and powerful laptop in its own right.

Software

The 13” M2 MacBook Pro comes with the new M2 chip that makes this MacBook much more powerful and capable than older MacBook models. The chip is designed to make everything much faster and smoother while improving the overall quality of the MacBook’s performance. It’s all about making the MacBook as efficient and responsive as possible so you can perform tasks and complete work as quickly as you can without any software issues slowing you down. On the other hand, the 14” MacBook Pro comes with the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. These are very similar to the M2 chip with regard to their specs, though they’re slightly less powerful. That being said, the software behind the 14” MacBook Pro is still very impressive, and users should find the MacBook to be reliable and very capable indeed.

Dimensions

As its name suggests, the 13” M2 MacBook Pro is the smaller of the two MacBooks we’re looking at in this article. Subsequently, it has a lower max resolution of 2560 x 1600 compared with the 3024 x 1964 resolution you get with the slightly bigger model. The smaller one’s exact dimensions are 0.61 x 11.97 x 8.36, whereas the bigger one’s dimensions are 0.61 x 12.31 x 8.71. The 13” M2 MacBook Pro is slightly easier to carry because of its smaller size. Its weight also factors in: it’s just 3.0 lbs, whereas the 14” MacBook Pro is a bit heavier at 3.5 lbs.

Storage

Each MacBook comes with a few different storage options. For the 13” M2 MacBook Pro, you can choose one of four options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB. If you go for the 14” MacBook Pro, five choices are available: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB or 8TB. Therefore, the 14” MacBook Pro offers the greatest amount of storage of the two, four times the maximum storage of the 13’’ M2 MacBook Pro. If you need a MacBook with lots of storage, it’s clear which one of the two you should be going for.

Graphics Cards

Many MacBook users factor in the standard of the graphics when deciding on a model to buy. Gamers especially want the best, most advanced graphics cards so that the games they play look as immersive and lifelike as possible. The 13” M2 MacBook Pro has an Apple M2 GPU (8-core), while the 14” MacBook Pro has an Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core). While blockbuster video games require advanced graphics cards, many other games can also benefit from improved graphics. If you’re playing new slots online, for example, you will definitely notice the improvement in the quality of the visuals if you use either one of these new MacBooks.

Battery Life

One of the most important criteria people consider when looking for a new MacBook is its battery life. The 13” M2 MacBook Pro is said to last up to 20 hours on a full charge. As for the 14” MacBook Pro, its battery life is slightly less at 17 hours per charge. Even though the larger model can supposedly last an extra three hours, 17 hours is still a very impressive battery life for any laptop.

Other Specifications

The 13” M2 MacBook Pro has a starting price of $1,299, whereas the 14” MacBook Pro is much more expensive, costing at least $1,999. Both models are available in the colours silver and space grey only. The 13” model has a 720p FaceTime HD webcam, while the 14’’ one’s webcam has 1080p FaceTime HD – both webcams come with an advanced image signal processor. The smaller MacBook has stereo speakers with a high dynamic range; the larger one has high fidelity six-speaker sound complete with spatial audio and wide stereo. As for ports, the 13” model has two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, and the 14’’ model comes with three Thunderbolt 4 (USB‑C) ports, an HDMI port and an SDXC card slot.

Conclusion

Both of the MacBooks we’ve looked at in this article are very sophisticated. There’s no standout option because both of them have lots of great aspects and features. Check out Apple’s official website for a more detailed comparison of the two. Whichever one you purchase, you’re sure to find it a worthwhile investment.