1,3-Butylene Glycol Industry Analysis, Leading Players, Growth and Future Scope

The 1,3-butylene glycol market is predicted to register a CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2030.The growing requirement for 1,3-butylene glycol in the pharmaceutical industry and the boom of cosmetic product industry are the major growth drivers of the market.

Download report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/1-3-bg-market/report-sample

1,3-butylene glycol is extensively used in cosmetics products as a humectant, on account of its ability to be used as a viscosity-decreasing component. In addition to this, the compound fixes volatile organic compounds such as flavors and fragrances in cosmetic formulations, which helps in stabilizing them and assists in aroma retention and also prevents the chances of spoilage caused because of cosmetic formulations by microbes. Furthermore, the compound has a very good distribution coefficient.

This leads to better efficacy of the various preservatives mixed in the formulations, which, in turn, makes the reduction in the dosage of the applied preservatives possible for cosmetic producers. Apart from these factors, the soaring geriatric population, the surging disposable income of people all over the globe, and the increasing investments being made in the cosmetics industry are also fueling the demand for this compound. This is, in turn, boosting the growth of the 1,3-butylene glycol market.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=1-3-bg-market

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Product

Pharmaceutical grade

Industrial grade

By Function

Humectant

Emollient

Stabilizer

Intermediate

By Application