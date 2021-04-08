Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

The demand and supply for automotive fuel transfer assemblies had a moderate downfall with the covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has had a very negative effect on the world economy. That’s why, the concern related to upsurge of many industries is appropriate. However, now the world is coming back to its pace and world economy is expected to grow briskly.

Considering the awareness regarding technology and advancements in it, prominent players are focusing on launching effective products at competitive costs. Top manufacturers in 2021 are involved in new product launches, collaborations, strategic alliances, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, research and developments, product innovations etc. to occupy a leading position in this market.

Key Developments in Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies Market

In November 2020, TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) started high-volume production of new thermal products, assemblies, and technology for the new Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 battery electric vehicles. The company is offering its heat pump technology using R744 aka CO2 refrigerant provides both heating and cooling for the cabin comfort and operates at a higher efficiency in certain conditions for battery range extension.

In July 2020, Cooper standard Holdings Inc. completed the divestiture of its European rubber fluid transfer and speciality sealing businesses, as well as its Indian operations, to Mutares SE and Co. KGaA. It is expected that the company will operate 21 production facilities in 8 countries in Europe and 18 manufacturing facilities across China and Korea.

Again merger between Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) happened in July 2020. The two companies have announced that their new Corporation will be called “Stellantis”. The completion of the merger is expected to be in the first quarter of 2021. It will make the fourth largest carmaker by volume. They are expected to have investments in vehicle platforms, engine families and new technologies.

What are Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies Used for?

Automotive fuel transfer assemblies are used for improving the fuel system availability and safety during the transmission of fuel to the combustion unit of an automotive engine. A fuel pump transfer assembly is mounted in a fuel tank for sending fuel to a fuel injector, which includes a driving means for supplying a driving force for sending or returning fuel. With increasing temperatures and increasing electronic controls, the need for efficient coolants is also increasing.

For the lower temperature range, companies are producing advanced multi-layer tubing, and for the higher temperature range, they provide hybrid lines consisting of steel tubing with high-performing lightweight fluorocomp® hoses. Automotive fuel transfer assemblies play an integral role in running any vehicle smoothly. These fuel transfer assemblies assist the engine in running as estimated under a wide range of driving conditions and rates of fuel consumption.

As the demand for automotive components is surging in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, Japan, and others, governments are undertaking many initiatives to increase the sales of these components. Technological developments in this niche, but significant products with the highest penetration rate in a vehicle is expected to enhance the growth of the automotive air fuel transfer assemblies market.

What’s Driving Sales of Automotive Fuel Transfer Assemblies?

Rates of fuel consumption and high efficiency are some of the major drivers for its significant growth. The ability of these fuel transfer assemblies to transfer a constant pressurized fuel supply to the fuel injection from the fuel tank on the engine is escalating the demand for automotive fuel transfer assemblies.

The growing demand for passenger vehicles with technological advancements is spurring the growth. The growing automotive industry and demand for auto components are expected to support the growth of the automotive fuel transfer assemblies industry.

However, the low replacement rate of fuel transfer assemblies in vehicles restrains the growth.

Segmentation

The global automotive fuel transfer assemblies market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, and sales channel.

On the basis of product type:

Brake Line

Fuel Line

Oil Line

Twin Turbo

Emission Control Line

Valve Actuation Line

Air Compressor Line

Coolant EGR, Turbo, Doser, Injector

Coolant Engine, Air Compressor

On the basis of vehicle type:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

On the basis of sales channel, the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market is segmented as:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region-wise Outlook

North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to show vigorous growth in the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market, owing to the large number vehicles production in these countries. The same perspective holds true for European countries such as Germany, Spain, and France.

These countries exhibit high potential growth in the automotive fuel transfer assemblies, due to escalating vehicle sales and a renewed interest in electric vehicles. India and China are expected to be on the forefront for the growth in Asia Pacific region, due to the major contribution of these two economies in the automotive industry.

The segment of the automotive fuel transfer assemblies market is expected to increase in the MEA region, due to the augmented demand for luxury vehicles in this region. Japan is also expected to show high potential, due to the presence of a large number of OEMs in the country. Latin America region is expected to experience slow growth, due to the decline in automotive industry in the region’s largest economy, Brazil, but is projected to pick up steam in the latter stages of the forecast period.

Key Participants

Key participants of the global automotive fuel transfer assemblies markets are the following:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Akron Polymer Products

Hutchinson

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc

Kongsberg Automotive

Jalex automotive Pvt. Ltd.

