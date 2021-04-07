Amphibious Aircraft Market | Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2021-2030

Amphibious Aircraft Market Outlook – 2027

An amphibious aircraft is also known as a floatplane or flying boat. Amphibious aircraft, also known as amphibian aircraft is the type of aircraft having the ability to land on both land and water. In the global amphibious aircraft market, some of the aircraft are seaplanes that are equipped with retractable wheels. Moreover, the amphibian aircraft with retractable wheels have a low fuel economy, in comparison to other types of aircraft. Also, the market has amphibious aircraft that have reinforced keels fitted, allowing the aircraft to land on snow or ice. Furthermore, the most prominent factor driving the global amphibious market is its suitability for offshore applications, where due to the unavailability of a landing surface, the aircraft has to be landed on water.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Aircraft Type, Engine Type, and End Use Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Companies covered Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), Aero Adventure Inc., ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., AIRTIME AIRCRAFT, Viking Air Ltd., Ballard Sport Aircraft Ltd., United Aircraft Corporation, BERIEV AIRCRAFT COMPANY, ICON Aircraft Inc., AIRCAM Lockwood Aircraft Corporation.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Amphibious aircraft production is going to be more agile after the end of COVID-19.

The supply chain disruption is expected to affect the future growth of the companies due to lockdown.

The revenue is not being generated for the companies due to the ongoing pandemic, which will result in major losses across the year.

Companies have to deal on a significant margin basis to revive the market.

A huge monetary loss has been accounted for in the revenue generation of the Amphibious aircraft companies due to the lockdown.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The global amphibious market is driven by increase in tourism across the globe. Also, various government initiatives to foster tourism encourages huge private sector investments in the global amphibious aircraft market. Moreover, the advancements in technology boost the rate of the application while improving aircraft efficiency and reducing costs. Furthermore, amphibious aircraft are used for carrying out search and rescue missions, which is proliferating the demand for the same in the global market. However, the number of accident rates of amphibious aircraft is increasing worldwide, which is likely to hamper the growth of the global amphibious aircraft market.

The global amphibious aircraft market trends are as follows:

Increase in worldwide tourism to boost the demand

Tourism is considered as one of the most crucial factors propelling the growth of the global amphibious aircraft market. Most of the nations are looking at amphibious aircrafts as being a lucrative option in terms of passenger travel. Also, the lifestyle change, increase in consumer spending toward travel, reduced cost of aircraft manufacturing, and others are the factors anticipated to accelerate the growth rate of the global amphibious market. Moreover, the use of composites while designing the base of aircraft enhances the experience of aircraft while increasing its durability for a longer period. Furthermore, these composites offer protection from corrosion, while reducing the weight of the aircraft.

Advancements in technology to foster the growth

Technological advancements play a vital role in improving the performance and efficiency of an aircraft. In addition, the global amphibious aircraft market is witnessing various innovations in terms of increasing speed, reducing fuel consumption, and reducing the cost of manufacturing, which in turn is proliferating the demand for amphibious aircraft. Moreover, companies like LISA Airplanes has innovated the concept of using sea foils for amphibious aircraft to eliminate the need for designing traditional hull shaped amphibious aircraft. In addition, while taking off from the water, the sea foils fitted to the fuselage of the aircraft is used for lifting the fuselage of the aircraft at high speeds.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Aircraft Type Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing Engine Type Turboprop

Turbine End Use Civil Aviation

General Aviation

Military Aviation

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Amphibious aircraft industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global Amphibious aircraft market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Amphibious aircraft market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Amphibious aircraft market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Amphibious Aircraft Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the Amphibious aircraft market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

