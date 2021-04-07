Global Dermal Fillers Market has shown an increase in number of volume replacement and enhancement procedures which are increasing the demand of dermal fillers as dermal fillers are used to provide fullness and volume in the face. The factors that are driving the growth of market are increasing prevalence of facial soft tissue trauma for the growth of the global dermal fillers market. Stringent regulations, guidelines and standards for dermal fillers are restricting the growth of the market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Suneva Medical

Teoxane

Croma-Pharma GmbH

Sculpt Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD

Sinclair Pharma (A Subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd.)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals

BioPlus Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co.,Ltd.

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

Merz Pharma

Allergan

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Bioha Laboratories

Global Dermal Fillers Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for dermal fillers market in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market leader Allergan accounts an estimated market share of approximately 54% of market share in the U.S., Allergan is a worldwide leader in dermal the fillers in the U.S. and additionally the company is continuously involved in the development of new products to increase its portfolio of dermal fillers. The dermal filler sales revenue of Allergan has increased drastically by 12% to generate sales revenue of USD 1,300 million 2019 as compared to 2018.

In September 2019, Allergan has confirmed that it has received the U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) clearance for the use of Juvéderm Voluma XC, hyaluronic acid gel dermal filler, with TSK steriglide cheek boost cannula to address age-related volume deficiency in the center of the face in adults over 21 years of age. A cannula is a long, compact tube with a rounded tip that can act as an effective delivery system. The use of a cannula enables the injection of Juvéderm Voluma XC into the cheek area. TSK Steriglide has a unique design relative to other cannula available on the market and uses a proprietary tip configuration with a near-tip distribution port for precise product placement. The product approval will increase usage of Juvéderm Voluma XC as the dermatologists will be able to tailor approach for treatment for each patient with safety and will be able to achieve desired outcomes.

Research Methodology: Global Dermal Fillers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Dermatologists, Dermatology clinics, Distributors, Hospitals, Nurses, Clinicians, and Industrial Professionals.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

