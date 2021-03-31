Global Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2027: Sterisets Medical Products, DBM, B. Braun Medical Inc., Wolf Medical Inc., Aquabiliti

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Pre-filled Saline Syringes Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, End User, and Geography.’ The Global Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market is expected to reach US$ 744.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 402.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pre-filled saline syringes market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global pre-filled saline syringes market, based on the type was segmented into 3ml Syringes, 5ml Syringes, 10ml Syringes, and Others. In 2018, the 3 ml Syringes segment held the largest share of the market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to high demand for hospital disposables, ease of use, easy availability, and the growing number of multispecialty hospitals. Moreover, the 3 ml syringe segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and hospital acquired diseases that trigger increased utilization of pre-filled saline syringes which helps to avoid the cross medication.

Key factors driving the market are increasing medication errors, risk of cross-contamination in multi-dose vials, increase in, and self-injectable medicines to avoid visits to hospitals. However, factors such as frequent product recall and stringent regulatory requirements can restrict market growth.

The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Elucidating the top pointers from the Pre-Filled Saline Syringes market report:

A detailed scrutiny of the regional terrain of the Pre-Filled Saline Syringes market:

– The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

– The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.

– The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.

Here we have listed the top Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market companies in the world

BD Cardinal Health MedXL Inc. Guerbet Group Sterisets Medical Products DBM Braun Medical Inc. Wolf Medical Inc. Aquabiliti Baxter Healthcare Corporation

