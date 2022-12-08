12-year-old boy charged with murder in fatal Dallas crash

DALLAS (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with homicide in a hit-and-run automotive crash that killed an 82-year-old lady final month, Dallas police mentioned Wednesday.

Police mentioned the boy was behind the wheel of a gray sedan that struck Florence Kelly as she was driving in north Dallas on Nov. 7. Police didn’t establish the kid by identify. He’s charged as a juvenile, and it was not instantly clear whether or not he has a lawyer who may communicate for him.

Kelly’s automotive was struck by the dashing Toyota Avalon round 11 a.m. as she was pulling into an intersection on her option to get groceries, based on WFAA-TV. Kelly was taken to a hospital after the crash and died of her accidents.

Doorbell-camera footage launched by investigators reveals a bunch of individuals leaving the Toyota after the crash. Kelly’s daughter, Rebekka Kelly, informed the Dallas tv station that the group didn’t name 911 after the collision.

The youthful Kelly remembered her mom as “a powerhouse of a woman” and “the bedrock for our household.”

After the crash, police mentioned they discovered a 13-year-old woman inside Toyota who was unable to flee after the collision. Their investigation into the crash is ongoing.