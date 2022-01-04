12 new series and seasons that will stick you to the sofa in January

The first month of the year comes with many reasons to laugh – and shed a few tears.

It’s true, “Ozark” is finally coming back

Marty Byrde, Tony Johnson and Rue Bennett will be some of the names to keep us company on a predictably cold January. And as isolation increases, there will be no shortage of time to sit on the couch and watch episodes of new series, but also the most anticipated returns of the year.

“Ozark” is one of the best series of the last few years, which is celebrating its comeback in early 2022 after almost a year of abstinence. Don’t rub your hands right away: the Bird family drama returns with only the first seven episodes of last season. A season that is shown in two different parts.

But the first few days are marked by the series that pressed the most tears in 2021, “This Is Us”, which promises even more hearts in the sixth and final episode. Tears (and lots of laughter) is also the bombastic cocktail of “After Life”, the comedy signed by Ricky Gervais that starts in the third season.

Then there’s a little bit of everything: from superhero comedies to Portuguese-style crime thrillers; and even the return of a story that has shaped television for the past few years, but this time turned completely upside down, in a long-awaited remake.

Get ready for a month of January on TV.