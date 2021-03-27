UAV chips Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly by 2027

The global UAV chips market was valued at US$ 2.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6 percent during the forecast period.

Market Trends

A chip upgrade makes it easier to navigate miniature drones. If security agencies suspect that something is wrong with the drone, the UAV chip allows them to remotely disable it. The government’s main concern was not to give the go-ahead for drone operations because of security concerns. The chip’s advantage is that it is reported that the technology is available at home and is simple to implement. Similarly impressive is the chip’s power consumption of only 24 milliwatts, which is roughly one thousandth of what is required to power a small, energy-efficient desk lamp. Energy consumption is a significant issue for small drones and robots that must carry a power supply on board. The less energy the machine requires, the longer it can operate. Nonetheless, the researchers claim that the chip can process video at 171 frames per second while tracking inertial measurements to determine its position in 3D space – a capability that could be useful in areas where GPS is unavailable.

Download Free Sample PDF including full TOC, Tables and Figures@

The global UAV chips market is divided into four types: 8 bit, 16 bit, 32 bit, and 64 bit. The 64 bit segment accounted for more than 75% of the market in 2018 due to rising demand for highly efficient UAVs as well as rising demand for secure and improved versions, particularly for military applications. Despite this, the 32 bit segment held a significant share and is expected to grow at a slow pace. The 64 bit segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America led the global market for UAV chips. This is primarily due to the increased recreational use of UAVs. Several companies have also begun to use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to deliver goods, food, and medicines. As a result, the growing number of UAVs will drive the growth of the North American UAV chips market. Europe is expected to account for the second largest share by the end of 2027, owing to the increasing influence of Western culture as well as the growing number of UAV manufacturers, particularly in the United Kingdom and Germany. Furthermore, the European market is expected to be driven by easy trade and rising imports of UAV chips from China and other Asian countries. Because there are fewer UAV manufacturers in the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly. High exports, particularly from China, Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam, are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific UAV chips market in the coming years.

Qualcomm, Intel, STMicroelectronics, TI, Samsung, ATMEL, Nuvoton, XMOS, NVIDIA, and Rockchip are among the major companies profiled in the report.

