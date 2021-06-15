$1,182.81 Million, AI-Powered Checkout Market is Emerging with 37.2% of CAGR by 2027

Rising disposable income among population is driving the retail sales in Asia, which is resulting in the establishment of a large number of retail outlets across the region. Therefore, to match with ongoing rising demand of customers, the technology companies and retailers are partnering to integrate AI in regular retail activities. In India, as the labor crisis and high rentals are affecting the retail sector-supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and departmental stores are looking forward to increasing investments in AI and automation to cut costs and enhance customer experience.

AI-Powered Checkout Market in APAC is Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR

India, China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are significant contributors to ongoing technological innovations in APAC. Rapid developments in technologies, initiatives from governments, digitalization of economies, and rising disposable income of the middle-income class group are among the factors propelling the region’s overall economic growth, which is driving it from a developing stage to a developed stage.

For instance, in December 2019, Walmart stated its plan of remodeling its more than 200 stores in China in the coming years. This goal includes the deployment of self-service checkout, leveraging facial recognition technology. Thus, the AI continues to play an essential role in the transformation of entire retail landscape. JD.com and Fung Retailing Group partnered to reveal the first AI checkout solution of Hong Kong in a retail store environment. The agreement between two companies features AI checkout experience, leveraging image recognition technology. The AI-powered technology is installed at an AI Retailing Zone in Circle K stores in Hong Kong. Thus, the retailers are seeking ahead to capitalize on this trend to accomplish the vision of smarter and convenient retail.

Several retail innovations are demonstrating the future of the retail sector both in the offline and digital markets. For instance, DeepMagic, a recent startup, utilizes digital innovations to enhance experience at physical stores. With Deep Learning AI, DeepMagic allows retailers to set up fully automatedunattended physical stores. Deep Magic offers the Qick Kiosk, which is a fully automated pop-up store deployed with image recognition software that allows these unattended mini-stores to function securely. Further, F5 Future Stores, a Chinese startup, operates with 24-hour AI-powered checkouts that are entirely managed and controlled by robotic arms. This company has closed its Series B round of financing and has collected the funds worth ~US$14.5 million, with which it is focusing to offer 50 more fully automatedAI-powered checkout systems. Thus, new technologies such as AI are enabling the market players to focus on investing in the establishment of fully automated stores.

