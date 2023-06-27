115 Degrees Fahrenheit – The New York Times
Immediately, New Orleans will attain 113 levels within the warmth index. Houston will attain 111. Cellular, Ala., and Jackson, Miss., may even surpass 110. And people are only some of the locations that may expertise harmful warmth this week.
Summer season technically simply started, and components of the U.S. are already seeing the bizarre warmth that specialists warned about and that’s changing into extra widespread on account of local weather change. About 45 million individuals — or 14 % of the U.S. inhabitants — reside in areas which are anticipated to succeed in harmful temperatures within the coming days.
Immediately and tomorrow, the warmth will likely be concentrated in Texas, Louisiana and components of the South. By the tip of the week, it’s anticipated to unfold within the South and to the West, as these maps present:
The warmth index measures not simply temperature, however how sizzling it actually feels exterior by considering humidity as effectively. (Warmth index forecasts are usually correct for the following day, however turn out to be much less dependable as they mission additional into the longer term.) When you’re in any of those main cities, right here’s what you’ll be able to count on:
In Houston, the index is forecast to peak at 111 levels this week earlier than falling to 106 by Sunday.
In New Orleans, the warmth index will hit 111 levels as we speak, climb to 115 by Thursday and stay above 110 for the week.
Jacksonville, Fla., will peak at 106 levels as we speak on the index and step by step climb till it hits 109 this weekend.
In Bakersfield, Calif., the warmth index will climb above 100 on Friday.
When the index measures wherever from 103 to 125 levels Fahrenheit, specialists label it as harmful warmth. Such temperatures carry the next danger for cramps and exhaustion in addition to warmth stroke, significantly after train or lengthy stretches within the solar.
The warmth has already resulted in tragedies. On Saturday, a 14-year-old hiker fell sick and died at Huge Bend Nationwide Park in Texas as temperatures reached 119 levels Fahrenheit. His 31-year-old stepfather crashed his automotive and died whereas looking for assist.
The 2 could not have been the one heat-related deaths in Texas final week, my colleagues Jacey Fortin and Mary Beth Gahan reported. In Dallas, a postal employee collapsed and died whereas on his route throughout an extreme warmth warning. Officers are investigating whether or not the warmth was a trigger.
A warmer regular
This week’s warmth is probably going just the start. Meteorologists predicted a hotter-than-normal summer time this yr, significantly within the West, Southwest, South, and Northeast. El Niño, a Pacific climate sample, may ship world temperatures even larger.
Local weather change is one cause for the rising warmth. Summer season temperatures have steadily elevated over the previous three many years. A warming local weather will push these temperatures larger, leading to extra and worse warmth waves, wildfires and different excessive climate.
It’s too late to reverse these developments for the present and subsequent few summers, however you’ll be able to take steps to guard your self. For one, look ahead to harmful warmth in your space and reply accordingly: Keep inside, drink sufficient water and keep away from direct daylight or outside train.
For extra
Concho Valley in West Texas was hotter than Dying Valley on the weekend.
Storms introduced baseball-sized hail and tornadoes to the Midwest and South over the weekend.
The storms have reached the East Coast. 1000’s of flights are canceled or delayed, The Wall Road Journal stories.
Intensifying rain is creating flood dangers in components of the U.S. the place drainage techniques aren’t constructed to manage.
Wirecutter has recommendation for preserving your kitchen cool. (One tip: Let the sluggish cooker do the work.)
