115 Degrees Fahrenheit – The New York Times

Immediately, New Orleans will attain 113 levels within the warmth index. Houston will attain 111. Cellular, Ala., and Jackson, Miss., may even surpass 110. And people are only some of the locations that may expertise harmful warmth this week.

Summer season technically simply started, and components of the U.S. are already seeing the bizarre warmth that specialists warned about and that’s changing into extra widespread on account of local weather change. About 45 million individuals — or 14 % of the U.S. inhabitants — reside in areas which are anticipated to succeed in harmful temperatures within the coming days.

Immediately and tomorrow, the warmth will likely be concentrated in Texas, Louisiana and components of the South. By the tip of the week, it’s anticipated to unfold within the South and to the West, as these maps present: