1100 euros for the MSI mega pack with gaming laptop, curved screen and accessories

Here’s a good plan for an MSI gaming package that includes an RTX2060 laptop PC, 144Hz curved display, and bonus accessories like a mouse, mat, and more.

An MSI gaming mega-pack that makes you want to go

In this superpack we find the MSI GF65 Thin 9SEXR-693FR laptop with a very nice diagonal of 15.6 inches and a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. We find the following under the hood:

Processor: Intel Core i7-9750H RAM: 8 GB Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

As we can see, we are on a very good slot machine and also offer 7 hours of autonomy for classic use outside of the game.

If the display isn’t big enough for you, this gaming laptop also includes a curved 23.6-inch MSI MAG241C display with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). For excellent fluidity in games, it has a refresh rate of 144 Hz coupled with Freesync technology that synchronizes the graphics card and the screen to avoid tearing and skipping images.

You should also know that it has anti-flicker and anti-blue light filters to protect your eyesight.

Finally, with this package you also have various accessories such as an MSI gaming mouse, a mat and a backpack to carry, which are currently offered for 1099 euros.

3 good reasons to let go

Powerful laptop PC Large external display Bonus accessories (mouse, mat, backpack)

