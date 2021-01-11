11 totally absurd animated films to discover ASAP!

Japan. Its history, millennial cultural roots, and eternal culture are … Okay, you’ve read the title. If you’re an avid fan of anime trends like Attack on Titan, the final season of which is just airing, you probably aren’t familiar with most of the completely absurd, ready-to-use manga on this list. . Shall we take the bets?

Hey President Trap-kun!

Believe it or not, Donald Trump has been treated to his own anime. It’s of a certain quality. But it’s official. Put simply, Trump is participating in a student transfer to a renowned Japanese high school. Ah, and he knocks too. Who knows…

Unko-san: Tsuiteru Hito ni Shika Mienai Yousei

You know Mr. Hankey in South Park. Here is his family’s life. “Unko-San” means something related to feces, and this little fairy takes care of the problems in her dung village.

The Qwaser of Stigmata

I promise it’s not hentai. The Qwaser from Stigmata is your average fighting anime. Only that the power is gained through the “Soma”. A mixed product of breast milk and essential essence for women that can be obtained through breastfeeding. Note that it is possible to die from it.

Onara Gorou

Onara Gorou is a short anime film about a gigantic sentient fart named Gorou who appears to be providing advice on school, work, and interpersonal drama. I don’t want to describe it to you any more than that alone is enough.

Akikan!

Which is better between metal beverage cans and aluminum beverage cans? If you’ve ever asked yourself this question, you are probably the author of the manga. In either case, this animation could give you an answer. It starts when the main character, after drinking a lemonade, realizes that she has “drank” a girl. This girl will then, Pokemon-style help him battle other cans to decide which packaging is best.

Excel saga

If you watch Joueur du Grenier’s videos, there is no doubt that you know Excel Saga, at least in part, as the Youtubeur uses a lot of music from the anime in his videos. We follow the absurd adventures of two characters through the conquest of the world by their master. And it’s indescribable.

Yuri Kuma Arashi

Manga artist Kunihiko Ikuhara is weird as hell, but unlike his other better-known works of Revolutionary Girl Utena and Sarazanmai, Yuri Kuma Arashi is not that well known in the anime community. In a world where humans and bears coexist, the latter begin to appreciate human flesh. The action takes place when two bears break into a high school and fall in love with teenage girls.

Pop team Epic

Only anime from the list available on Netflix. Pop Team Epic is basically a comic book series that the writers wanted to adapt as a series. It’s short, it’s absurd, and no story relates to the next. References to other anime or elements of popular culture abound, so go for it!

Inaka Isha

This strange offer from Studio Deen is as strange as it should be – it’s a cinematic rendition of Franz Kafka’s Country Doctor. Surreal imagery that bears little resemblance to what you’d normally expect from an anime is a fitting choice for Kafka’s strange and introspective work. The story revolves around a doctor who fails to treat a patient because they are distracted by personal complaints and humiliated by citizens because of their failure.

Dog & scissors

“It doesn’t matter which Isekai, Harry!” This is not what happens to Harumi Kazuhito. If he protects his favorite author from a thief attack, he incarnates as a dachshund. In the end, he becomes the author’s pet who turns out to be incredibly sadistic. Just know it’s really, really weird.

Sekko Boys

Even ordinary idol anime can be a little confusing for those unfamiliar with the genre, but Sekko Boys takes the concept to the most absurd extreme. When Miki Ishimoto joins Holbein Entertainment Co., she is thrilled to take on a leadership role from day one. What she does not expect is that the idol group for which she is responsible will be a group of sentient Greco-Roman statues. Literally. St. George, Mars, Hermes and Medici. They bring all of the drama you’d expect from a regular idol group, but they also need to be worn and cared for like they’re real busts.