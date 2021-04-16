11 things to remember in this new episode

Episode 5 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available on Disney + this morning. After episode 4 last week, which was marked by the return of Wakanda and the change of John Walker, this week it’s a more intimate episode that has awaited us. As in the previous episodes, there were a lot of little things to remember. Of course, if you haven’t seen episode 5 before, we recommend that you get out of the page quickly. For the others we are a little lower. Here are 11 things to take away from Episode 5 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

/! Warning spoiler /!

1) A new hawk

In the first episode, we met Joaquin Torres and it was suggested that he might follow Sam as the falcon when he becomes Captain America, as is the case in the comics. This theory is more likely to be confirmed today. At the beginning of the episode, Joaquin regains the wings Sam gave up.

2) Countess Valentina Allegra

We got a cameo for this fifth episode, so it was Countess Valentina Allegra who pointed the tip of her nose. On the other hand, when we first see her in the MCU, it’s a character well known to comic book readers. Her role is pretty vague at the moment, but in the comics it’s a former CIA agent who eventually fell into the HYDRA camp. If the Countess comes now, it may be that HYDRA still exists and we can imagine that John Walker will in turn join the Soviet organization.

3) Sokovia

Back to Sokovia! The last time we saw this land was during the events of Avengers 2 that killed Zemo’s family. The baron returns to his country to pay homage to his family before being arrested by Bucky and the Dora Milajes.

4) The raft

The Dora Milajes are there to put Zemo in jail. This will not go to Wakanda, but to the raft prison, the same prison in which the avengers who refused to sign the Sokovia Accords at the end of Captain America: Civil War were locked.

5) The story of Isaiah and the 332nd Society

To understand how hard it is to be a black Captain America, Sam returns to Isaiah Bradley for his story. This comes very close to the story of the same character in the comics. Throughout the story, he commemorates the 332nd Company, a group of African American airmen who fell victim to racism that really existed and distinguished itself during World War II.

6) the dark side of Sharon

We had doubts about Sharon Carter in the previous episodes. This week’s episode confirms that she would have switched to the bad guys. In any case, this is what her conversation with Georges Batroc suggests. There is still one episode left and in that grand finale, Sharon could turn out to be the famous power broker we have met since the series began.

7) Bucky helped Steve choose

During a conversation with Sam, Bucky reveals that he helped Steve Rogers choose his successor. The former winter soldier apologizes to Sam for not thinking about how hard it could be to be a black Captain America.

8) a mysterious suitcase

Bucky brings Sam a suitcase from Wakanda. The Kingdom of T’Challa has decided to give the hawk a gift. Sam opens the case at the very end of the episode, but has not yet revealed the contents. At first glance, it should be the new Captain America costume. More information can be found here.

9) exercise all day

After Sam accepts that he has to become the new Captain America, he decides to train intensively. When he crosses paths with his nephews while training, he says “all day,” a line that leads straight to a favorite Steve Rogers line that was, “I can do this all day.”

10) Batroc helps the Flag Smashers

After Sam corrected Sam in the first episode, Batroc, on orders from Sharon Carter, decided to team up with the Flag Smashers and provide them with weapons. The Quebecer wants revenge on the hawk, and so does she. A clash is brewing for the final episode.

11) A post credits scene and a new sign

For the first time in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we were presented with a post-credits scene. This shows us John Walker building a new shield. It won’t be of the same quality as the real shield as John Walker likely doesn’t have a Vibranium in his possession, but this appears to be his first prop to become a US agent. The ultimate episode next week should be strong in action.

So much for these 11 little details that can be remembered in Episode 5 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. See you next Friday for the ultimate episode and some new details to remember. In the meantime, you can rediscover the little details that should be remembered in Episode 4 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.