11 Killed in Suspected Arson in San Luis Río Colorado

Sunday, July 23, 2023
Jean Nicholas

Eleven individuals have been killed and 4 injured in a suspected arson assault at a bar within the northern border metropolis of San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, on Saturday morning, Mexican authorities mentioned, because the nation continues to wrestle with violent crime.

The authorities said a younger, intoxicated man had thrown a firebomb on the membership, Beer Home, round 1:33 a.m. after being kicked out earlier that evening. Witnesses mentioned he had been harassing girls within the bar, resulting in his expulsion, in response to the Sonora state legal professional basic’s workplace.

The suspect had but to be both recognized or apprehended, the legal professional basic mentioned. Prosecutors didn’t say whether or not they believed the incident was linked to organized crime.

A number of the victims have been rushed throughout the border for remedy in the US, whereas others have been being handled in native hospitals, prosecutors mentioned.

Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, rose to energy in 2018 vowing to alter the nation’s method to cracking down on crime. 4 years later, nevertheless, legal organizations have solely turn into extra entrenched, though the nation noticed a slight dip in homicides final yr.

In 2019, a lethal arson assault on a membership — allegedly by cartel members — left over 30 lifeless in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, in southern Mexico. Armed assailants sealed off the exits to the membership, trapping the patrons inside.

