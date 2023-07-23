11 Killed in Suspected Arson in San Luis Río Colorado

Eleven individuals have been killed and 4 injured in a suspected arson assault at a bar within the northern border metropolis of San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, on Saturday morning, Mexican authorities mentioned, because the nation continues to wrestle with violent crime.

The authorities said a younger, intoxicated man had thrown a firebomb on the membership, Beer Home, round 1:33 a.m. after being kicked out earlier that evening. Witnesses mentioned he had been harassing girls within the bar, resulting in his expulsion, in response to the Sonora state legal professional basic’s workplace.

The suspect had but to be both recognized or apprehended, the legal professional basic mentioned. Prosecutors didn’t say whether or not they believed the incident was linked to organized crime.

A number of the victims have been rushed throughout the border for remedy in the US, whereas others have been being handled in native hospitals, prosecutors mentioned.