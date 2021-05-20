11 crossovers between your favorite heroes and cult movie monsters

We’re used to bringing you the best comics ever, and among these we sometimes find some pretty interesting crossovers. For example, we previously mentioned the final cross between Batman and Superman in a comic book. Today it’s about heroes, but also about famous monsters of the cinema. The two camps clash indefinitely (or conversely, are sometimes unexpected allies) within the 11 intersections that we detail below.

1) Dracula in Deadpool: Dracula’s glove

Dracula confronts Wade Wilson in Deadpool: Dracula’s Glove. In this comic book series, Dracula has changed shape over the years and even tried to marry another powerful vampire named Shiklah. He then thinks about hiring Wade Wilson to capture the chosen one of his heart, but things don’t go as planned at all (as is so often the case with Deadpool). At the end of the comics, Shiklah doesn’t marry Dracula, but … Wade Wilson. Apart from that, not very long.

2) Xenomorphs in superman / extraterrestrials

The Xenomorphs fight Superman in Superman / Aliens (1995), followed by Batman and Green Lantern. At first, Superman picks up a signal that he hopes will come from the Kryptonians (who is on the hunt for his lost people), but he quickly understands that it is a whole troop of Xenomorphs who are devastating a whole world to have. Without his sun-powered powers, Superman still has to face the Xenomorph Queen while an alien grows in his own chest. Not very tasty, we grant you.

3) Superman in Dracula’s house

Superman accidentally kills Dracula in the 2002 comic book The House of Dracula. Lois, Clark and Jimmy are thrown into the universe created by Bram Stoker and have to face a horde of werewolves and the famous Count Dracula. The latter attacks Superman and bites him. As the horror grips the viewer, the fight takes an unexpected path when Dracula suddenly crumbles to dust, and for good reason: he was exposed to Superman’s solar energy by biting him. Bad choose.

4) Predator in Batman vs Predator

The first Batman vs. Predator is an icon of the comics. This comic was created by Dave Gibbons and leads us on the trail of a lone predator in Gotham City who is responsible for several murders. When Batman begins to investigate, Batman quickly finds himself in a duel with Predator. Batman loses and narrowly escapes death. He then uses a tech suit to complete a second round. Their respective punches pull them to the outskirts of Wayne Manor. Predator then loses the fight and decides to end his own life with a sword of his choice.

5) Doctor Strange and Freddy Krueger in Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme # 53, Nightmare on Bleecker Street

In this comic from 1993, Freddy Krueger surprises Doctor Strange in a dream that seems very real and in which the two protagonists meet without holding back their blows. In reality, it is Nightmare who shares some similarities with Krueger, and who took that form to fight an on-par match with Doctor Strange in his own dream. A pretty daring plan.

6) Frankenstein’s Monster in Gotham City Monsters

In Gotham City Monsters, Frankenstein’s monster joins the DC super villain group. Frankenstein’s monster teamed up with Orca, Andrew Bennett, but also Sondra Fuller (Lady Clay) or even Croc.

7) Godzilla in Godzilla: King of the Monsters # 23

In the comic book series by Doug Moench, Godzilla faces the Avengers, particularly in the volume Godzilla: King of the Monsters # 23. In this volume, Godzilla has a lot to do as he is besieged by Iron Man, Thor, and the other Avengers who come to help you. This is not a first for Doug Moench, who loves all kinds of crossovers. The author is in fact known for his scenarios with characters from the Marvel universe and characters like Dracula, Frankenstein’s monsters or werewolves, to name a few.

8) Ash Williams in Wonder Zombies vs. Army of Darkness

Ash Williams (Evil Dead) competes against heroes who have turned into zombies in Marvel Zombies vs. Army of Darkness. This is an alternate reality where an epidemic turns all of our favorite heroes into monsters just waiting to nibble on a piece of our brains.

9) the xenomorphs in Superman and Batman against aliens and predators

The Xenomorphs and Predator appear in the comics Superman and Batman vs. Aliens and Predator, which definitely mix genres. This two-part comic series brings together Superman and Batman, who must work together to save the planet from two of the greatest intergalactic threats out there.

10) Frankenstein’s monster in Nick Fury’s howling commands

This series of comics has been a source of controversy as their scenario is not the most common: Frankenstein’s monsters, as well as other cult monsters of the same caliber, join SHIELD. A powerful wizard (who claims to be the only true Merlin in the universe) has turned Britain into a fantasy kingdom, and the Howling Commandos are tasked with stopping him. The Frankenstein clone as well as other monsters (like mummies or even Dracula) are in the game.

11) Xenomorphs in wildlife files / extraterrestrials

This comic book, written by Warren Ellis and drawn by Chris Sprouse, brings us to the heart of the events that led to the dissolution of Stormwatch and the formation of the agency. Stormwatch was a group of superheroes who acted on behalf of the United Nations in the Wildstorm universe, and all of its members now have to face the Xenomorphs in this crossover that Warren Ellis initially disliked. The author found this idea only “bloody” and “stupid”. He finally agreed when allowed to kill every character made available to him.

On your side, had you ever heard of all these crossovers? Which ones would you like to know more about? Don’t hesitate to send us your answer in our comment section!