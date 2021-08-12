100,000 vaccination doses may soon expire in NRW | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Despite declining willingness to vaccinate in Germany, half of the federal states have not yet had to dispose of significantly unused or expired vaccine doses.

In a study by the German News Agency, 7 out of 16 state governments stated that removal of the corona vaccine could be largely prevented. “The vaccine did not have to be destroyed at any time because it could not be used because the expiration date had expired,” assured a spokesman for the Hamburg health authority. Countries such as Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Hesse declared this with special measures such as a “vaccine exchange”.

By contrast, the vaccination centers in Bavaria have already thrown away about 53,000 unused vaccination doses – considerably more than any other state. Half of this is in the past month. “The numbers that have risen over the summer are the direct result of a decline in the population’s willingness to vaccinate,” the Bavarian health ministry said.

Strict rules for vaccine donations

The Free State wants to return some of its unused Corona vaccine doses to the federal government so it can donate them abroad; however, the cans must be usable for at least two months. In a letter received by the DPA, the Federal Ministry of Health had given the states the option to donate vaccines that are no longer needed to the federal government’s central warehouse as a donation to “third countries” – provided that the active ingredient can be stored long enough.

To prevent the vaccine from expiring, some countries have devised specific approaches. Vaccination centers in Hesse have teamed up to form a “vaccine exchange” that will allow the short-term distribution of vaccine that is not needed or that is too much. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania there are replacement lists to send the doses left over at the end of the day to those who want to get vaccinated by text message.

Schleswig-Holstein calculates the needs of the vaccination centers as quickly as possible in order to be able to supply them precisely. According to the Ministry of Kiel, the proportion of vaccination doses that had to be destroyed – for example due to inadequate cooling – is ‘in the per mille’. In Lower Saxony, Thuringia and Saarland, the vaccine has so far only been discarded in isolated cases, the information said. Excess cans must be returned to the federal government.

Destroyed cans of Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson

According to the Mainz Ministry of Health, Rhineland-Palatinate has also barely destroyed a vaccine so far: only 200 Astrazeneca cans have been taken out of circulation because the expiration date has passed. In addition, according to the information, there are 490 vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson that were expired and expired. In North Rhine-Westphalia, GPs only assume a number in the low three-digit range for the part of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The Hanseatic city of Bremen has destroyed a total of 2,715 cans since the start of the vaccination, 690 of which in the past month alone. Baden-Württemberg has thrown away 4,000 cans of Astrazeneca because they expired at the end of July. In Brandenburg, about 5,500 vaccine doses have already expired, which, according to the ministry, corresponds to only 0.27 percent of the total administered amount.

Problem can get bigger

However, the problem could quickly get worse: In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, the North Rhine General Practitioner Association estimates around 100,000 vaccine doses in the coming weeks.

No current figures are available for some federal states: In Saxony-Anhalt, neither the Ministry of Health nor the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians has an overview of the vaccine doses that have been destroyed. There was no answer to corresponding questions from the dpa from Berlin and Saxony.