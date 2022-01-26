$1000 off this dual screen gaming laptop

Asus is a popular brand among gamers, but it’s also innovative. It doesn’t hesitate to launch exceptional products like the Asus Zephyrus Duo. The latter is a dual-screen gaming laptop and benefits from a €1000 discount for the sale.

Asus Zephyrus Duo: a dual screen with RTX

The Asus Zephyrus Duo, as mentioned above, is a gaming laptop PC that has the particularity of having 2 screens. The first shows a diagonal of 15.6 inches with a Full HD resolution and, above all, a refresh rate of 300 Hz. The second screen is smaller and is located just above the keyboard and can be slightly raised.

Inside we have a power monster:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (up to 4.5 GHz) RAM: 32 GB in DDR4 Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8 GB in GDDR6 Storage space: 1 TB in M.2 NVMe SSD

With such a configuration, you will have no problems running the most demanding games in perfect conditions.

The price was €3499, but sales went up to €2499 plus a one-month Xbox Game Pass subscription offered. And if you have a solid gaming PC, we also have a good plan for a great screen that’s compatible with this Asus too.

Why crack?

For its raw power Magnificent 300Hz screenSecondary screen concept

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.