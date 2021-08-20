100 million euros for refugees – helicopter to Kabul | free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government is providing 100 million euros in extra humanitarian aid to people in Afghanistan who are fleeing the Taliban. This is intended to support refugees in the country and in neighboring countries, the Foreign Ministry announced in Berlin on Friday.

The funds are used exclusively by humanitarian aid organizations. Given the chaotic situation around Kabul airport, the Bundeswehr has announced that it will move two helicopters to the Afghan capital. They must bring Germans, EU foreigners and local personnel safely to the airport, whose access routes are controlled by the Taliban.

Take care of the needy

Humanitarian aid is about providing people in need, for example with food, medicine or emergency shelter. “There will be no money through state structures, including possible Taliban structures,” a foreign ministry spokesman said at the federal news conference. Aid funds for the development and stabilization of the country, frozen after the seizure of power by the militant Islamist Taliban, remain suspended. “The preconditions are not present at the moment. That is why the state’s development cooperation is currently suspended,” said a spokesman for the responsible ministry.

For internally displaced persons in Afghanistan, aid is said to be channeled only through the United Nations Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). According to the Taliban, aid was also discussed during the talks that German diplomat Markus Potzel is having with the Islamists in Doha (Qatar). Taliban spokesman Mohammed Naeem tweeted the night Potzel had spoken with Shir Mohammed Abbas Staneksai, the deputy head of the Taliban’s political bureau. “The German ambassador promised that Germany would continue and expand its humanitarian aid in Afghanistan,” Naeem wrote.

«Positive signals» for evacuation

The main purpose of Potzel’s talks is to get promises for the safe evacuation of Afghans who feel threatened by the Taliban. This mainly concerns former helpers of the Bundeswehr and the federal ministries. “There are the first positive signs,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “But we haven’t been able to verify how resilient these signals are yet.” The situation at the airport is still extremely chaotic. Until now, the Taliban had only allowed foreigners through the airport checkpoints.

On the way to the airport, a German was shot dead, the deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer in Berlin announced. “He is receiving medical care, but there is no danger to his life,” Demmer said. “And he will be flown out soon.” It’s a citizen.

The helicopters now moved by the Bundeswehr to Kabul are to be used to rescue individual Germans or local personnel, a defense ministry spokesman said. They are ready for action next Saturday, said Bundeswehr Inspector General Eberhard Zorn. These are machines of the type H-145M with a total of 13 soldiers. According to Zorn, you are assigned to the special forces and have been requested by the American side. In urban areas, they need smaller machines than their large helicopters. “We have them.”

Helicopter for Kabul

According to Zorn, the helicopters will only be deployed in Kabul. There is no way to fly to Mazar-i-Sharif via the Hindu Kush to pick someone up. The Bundeswehr was stationed in Mazar-i-Sharif. Former local employees who helped the Bundeswehr are likely to be there. So far, this has only been active during the evacuation operation at Kabul airport, which is secured by US forces. Other countries such as the US and France are already deploying helicopters in Kabul to bring people in need of protection to the airport.

The Bundeswehr continues its difficult evacuation mission under high pressure. For the first time, she also brought people directly back to Germany. An Airbus A310-MRTT from the Uzbek capital Tashkent landed in Hanover on Friday afternoon. According to the Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior, 158 local Afghan workers and family members were on board, including 30 to 40 children, some of whom were not accompanied by adults. 32 EU citizens were also on board the military aircraft.

Next machine expected in the evening

Another plane carrying up to 250 people is expected in Hanover in the evening, a ministry spokeswoman said. Until now, the Bundeswehr had only set up a shuttle service between Kabul and Tashkent, from where it continued on passenger planes to Germany. According to Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the Bundeswehr brought about 1,700 people to safety on Friday afternoon.

According to the Foreign Ministry, German diplomat Potzel has also raised the issue of human rights with the Taliban. He asked them to act upon their announcements about respect for human rights and freedom of the media. Potzel made it clear that recent reports from local organizations are making him doubt, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.