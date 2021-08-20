100 million emergency aid for Afghan refugees | free press

Some refugees from Afghanistan will try to come to Europe. However, a majority will probably find a place in neighboring countries. The federal government wants to support aid organizations there.

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government is making 100 million euros in emergency aid available for refugees from Afghanistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports this on Twitter.

The money is to be used to support international aid organizations caring for Afghans who have fled to neighboring countries. Further help will follow. Since the militant Islamist Taliban seized power in mid-August, many people have been desperately trying to get out of the country.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had already announced the support on Thursday. The SPD candidate for chancellor told the German news agency: “This is a first step that shows that we feel responsible and caring.” Meanwhile, the Bundeswehr has flown in other people from Kabul in addition to Germans, Afghan aid workers and other EU citizens. Since Monday, more than 1,600 people have been brought to safety in this way.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are still several hundred Germans in Afghanistan. “A middle three-digit number” of Germans has now registered on a so-called crisis list of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the German news agency has learned.