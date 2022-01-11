100 euros instant discount on this excellent television

For those looking for a new stylish and powerful TV, Hitek has found the ideal TV for you. And besides, it’s on promotion!

Perfect for playing

The Sony XR55X90J (55 inch) LED TV embeds the first video processor with Artificial Intelligence and constantly analyzes and adjusts the different elements of the picture to give you an unprecedented feeling of realism! Sony’s cognitive processor is linked to Contrast Booster technology, which enables light contrasts five times more efficiently than we are used to from LED screens.

The cognitive processor also makes it possible to better distribute the sound between the various loudspeakers. The result is a more enveloping sound that follows the action. An ideal technology to encourage immersion!

This TV has been optimized especially for the use of your Sony home consoles like the PlayStation 5. In fact, the Sony XR55X90J LED TV from Sony offers, in addition to the ability to control certain functions of your console via your remote control, optimal refreshment and the ability to immediately switch to game mode thanks to the console’s automatic detection function.

Finally, this TV is AirPlay2 compatible, so you can enjoy all of your Apple content (music, films, series, photos).

Usually sold for 1099 euros, the Sony XR55X90J 55 “LED TV is currently available from 999 euros, or the Xiaomi brand, also in advertising.

Three good reasons to fall for it

An incredibly realistic picture sound follows action Ideal for games

