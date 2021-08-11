100 euros discount on this external hard drive

Cloud storage is getting more and more expensive, and if you’re tired of paying for a subscription every month, here’s a deal on a Seagate Expansion 10TB external hard drive that benefits from a $ 100 discount.

Seagate Expansion: a sturdy hard drive to store your data

We recently offered you the 4TB model for under 100 euros, today it’s the 10TB model that benefits from a great promotion. With this amount of memory you will be calm for a long time, you can save your documents, photos, videos, films, music without worry. In addition, it is possible to connect it to your internet box for remote access or, more simply, to your TV to record your favorite films, series, documentaries and shows.

In terms of connectivity, we use USB 3.0 compatible SuperSpeed ​​USB 3.0 for high speed. In addition, it can easily be connected to any Windows, MacOS or Linux PC, as long as you have formatted it.

So far, 359.99 euros, currently 259.99 euros, a very good price for the storage space offered. For comparison: 2 TB with Google One costs 99.99 euros per year, an exorbitant price compared to this investment.

Why give in to this offer?

Huge storage space Seagate ruggedness USB 3.0 compatible

